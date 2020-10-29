Log in
LPL Financial : Q3 2020 Key Metrics Presentation

10/29/2020 | 06:00pm EDT

Q3 2020 Earnings Key Metrics

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Q3 2020 Earnings

October 29, 2020

Member FINRA/SIPC

Notice to Investors: Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation regarding LPL Financial Holdings Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company") future financial and operating results, growth, priorities, business strategies and outlook, including forecasts and statements relating to the Company's future brokerage and advisory asset levels and mix, organic asset growth, deposit betas, Core G&A* expenses (including outlook for 2020), Gross Profit* benefits, investments and capital returns, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates and expectations as of October 29, 2020. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions or expectations expressed or implied by the Company will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity or the timing of events, to be materially different than those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: the spread of COVID-19 and its direct and indirect effects on global economic and financial conditions; changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs; the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue; the effects of competition in the financial services industry; the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions, and their ability to market effectively financial products and services; whether retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company; changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based business; the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations and the implementation of Regulation BI (Best Interest); the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of the Company's reserves; changes made to the Company's services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company's gross profit* streams and costs; execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and/or efficiencies expected to result from its investments, initiatives, acquisitions and programs; and the other factors set forth in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after October 29, 2020, even if its estimates change, and statements contained herein are not to be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to October 29, 2020.

2

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

*Notice to Investors: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use some or all of this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed herein are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company. Specific Non-

GAAP financial measures have been marked with an * (asterisk) within this presentation. Reconciliations and calculations of such measures can be found on page 22-25.

Gross profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,460 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, less commission and advisory expenses and brokerage, clearing and exchange fees ("BC&E"), which were $937 million and $18 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its gross profit amounts to be non-GAAP measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit amounts can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see page 22 of this presentation.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, please see page 23 of this presentation. In addition, the Company's EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is defined as GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") plus the per share impact of amortization of intangible assets. The per share impact is calculated as amortization of intangible assets expense, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets because management believes the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets, please see page 24 of this presentation.

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,300 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A to the Company's total operating expenses, please see page 25 of this presentation. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as commission and advisory expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

3

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

We continue to drive long-term business growth…

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets ($ billions)

Total Net New Assets(1) ($ billions)

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

Advisory Assets % of Total Assets

YOY

SEQ

Organic Total NNA

Acquired Total NNA

Organic Annualized Growth Rate

$14.3

Change Change

$13.0

$12.5

$11.9

$810

$764

$762

13%

6%

$11.1

$681

$628

$684

$706

$719

$670

$9.2

7.5%

7.8%

$2.9

6.9%

$6.2

$6.2

$9.0

5.8%

49.3%

50.1%

5.4%

$5.8

48.1%

5.1%

47.8%

46.4%

47.0%

4.2%

~$51B of Organic NNA over

3.7%

3.6%

45.0%

44.9%

45.6%

the past 4 quarters

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Recruited Assets(2) ($ billions)

10.6

11.1

10.7

9.1

8.6

8.5

8.7

8.4

7.1

~$41B of Recruited AUM

over the past 4 quarters

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

Production Retention Rate(3) (YTD Annualized %)

99.0 98.6 98.1

96.1

95.9

96.2

96.2

96.3

96.5

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

4

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

…And solid financial results

Gross Profit* ($ millions)

493

508

556

536

543

538

576

506

488

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

EBITDA* as a % of Gross Profit*

44.1

45.6

49.7

50.0

46.1

44.9

48.7

42.4

40.5

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

EBITDA* ($ millions)

276

268

250

280

218

232

242

207

205

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets*

$1.93

$1.85

$2.06

$1.71

$1.68

$1.49

$1.42

$1.44

$1.32

$6.60 of EPS* over the

past 4 quarters

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

5

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

We continued to drive solid organic growth with an overall Net New Asset growth rate of nearly ~6% in Q3 and over ~7% for the past year

Total Net New Assets(1) ($ billions)

Net New Advisory Assets(4) ($ billions)

Net New Brokerage Assets(5) ($ billions)

Organic Total NNA

Organic Advisory NNA

Organic Brokerage NNA

Acquired Total NNA

Acquired Advisory NNA

Acquired Brokerage NNA

Organic Annualized Growth Rate

Organic Annualized Growth Rate

Organic Annualized Growth Rate

$14.3

$13.2

$12.5

$13.0

$11.5

$11.9

$11.1

$10.4

$10.1

$10.2

$9.2

$2.9

$1.0

$6.6

$7.5

$9.0

$9.0

$6.2

$5.8

$6.2

7.5%

7.8%

$5.8

$5.3

13.7%

14.4%

6.9%

5.4%

5.1%

5.8%

8.3%

8.7%

9.6%

11.0%

12.7%

11.0%

4.2%

3.7%

3.6%

7.5%

$2.6

$2.8

$0.5

$1.8

$1.0

$1.2

$0.7

$0.4

2.7%

$1.8

1.0%

3.2%

1.2%

0.5%

0.6%

-1.4%

0.0%

0.7%

~7.1% organic growth

-$1.3

over the past 4 quarters

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(6) (billions):

$1.7

$1.4

$1.4

$1.8

$1.7

$1.9

$2.4

$1.6

$2.0

6

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Our Corporate and Hybrid Advisory platforms continue to grow

Corporate and Hybrid Advisory Platform Mix ($ billions)

Hybrid Advisory Assets(7)

YOY

SEQ

Corporate Advisory Assets(8)

Change

Change

$406

20%

8%

$366

$375

$306

$312

$327

$338

$322

$152

18%

7%

$282

$137

$142

$121

$120

$125

$129

$122

$110

$185 $172 $192 $202 $209 $228 $201 $233 $254 21% 9%

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

Corporate and Hybrid Advisory NNA Mix ($ billions)

  • Organic Hybrid Advisory NNA(9)
  • Organic Corporate Advisory NNA(10)
  • Acquired Corporate Advisory NNA

$13.2

$11.5

$10.1

$5.4

$10.2

$10.4

$2.9

$1.0

$2.6

$6.6

$7.5

$4.0

$5.8

$2.9

$1.8

$0.5

$5.3

$0.6

$8.7

$7.8

$7.8

$6.3

$6.1

$6.1

$6.2

$4.6

$5.7

-$0.5

Annualized

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

NNA Growth

2018

2019

2020

Hybrid Advisory

-2%

2%

2%

6%

9%

9%

16%

13%

7%

Corporate Advisory

14%

13%

11%

12%

14%

17%

14%

12%

13%

7

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

We grew Centrally Managed Assets at a 14% organic growth rate

Centrally Managed Assets(11) ($ billions)

Centrally Managed NNA(12) ($ billions)

Centrally Managed Assets

YOY

SEQ

Organic Centrally Managed NNA

Centrally Managed Assets % of Total Advisory Assets

Change

Change

Organic Annualized Growth Rate

$59

23% 8%

$2.3

$54

$2.2

$52

$48

$46

$47

$2.0

$1.9

$1.8

$43

$41

$1.6

$38

14.0%

14.1%

14.3%

14.5% 14.5% 14.5%

0.4 pts 0.0 pts

$1.3

$1.3

13.6%

13.8%

$1.1

13.3%

19%

19%

17%

17%

16%

14%

12%

11%

11%

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

8

LPL Financial

Member FINRA/SIPC

We continued to drive solid EBIT ROA in Q3

Average Total Advisory & Brokerage Assets ($ billions)

Average Total Advisory & Brokerage Assets(13)

Gross Profit* ROA(14)

OPEX ROA(15)

SEQ

YOY

Change

Change

$708

$720

$732

$756

11%

3%

$656

$663

$672

$682

$641

28.8 bps 29.7 bps

30.8 bps

31.1 bps

31.4 bps

30.7 bps

30.4 bps

29.3 bps

27.9 bps

-3.5 bps

-1.4 bps

18.9 bps

18.8 bps

18.6 bps

18.6 bps

18.7 bps

18.3 bps

18.3 bps

18.2 bps 17.8 bps

-0.9 bps

-0.4 bps

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

EBIT ROA(16):

9.9 bps

10.9 bps

12.1 bps

12.5 bps

12.8 bps

12.4 bps

12.2 bps

11.1 bps

10.1 bps

-2.7 bps

-1.0 bps

Note: All periods were based on the trailing twelve months.

9

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Gross Profit* ROA decreased year-over-year, primarily driven by lower interest rates

Gross Profit* ROA(14) (bps)

Net Commission & Advisory Fees

Other Asset-Based(17)

Interest Income and Other, net

Transaction & Fee, Net of BC&E

Client Cash

YOY

SEQ

Change

Change

28.8

29.7

30.8

31.1

31.4

30.7

30.4

29.3

27.9

-3.5

-1.4

6.9

7.6

8.6

9.1

9.5

9.2

8.8

8.0

7.0

-2.5

-1.0

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.5

-0.4

-0.1

6.1

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.1

5.9

6.0

5.8

5.6

-0.5

-0.2

7.2

7.2

7.2

7.3

7.3

7.3

7.3

7.2

7.2

-0.1

0.0

7.9

7.9

7.8

7.7

7.7

7.5

7.7

7.6

7.5

-0.2

-0.1

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

Gross Profit*

21.9

22.1

22.2

22.1

21.9

21.5

21.7

21.3

20.9

-1.1

-0.4

ROA prior to

client cash:

Note: All periods were based on the trailing twelve months.

10

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

OPEX % of Assets continued to decrease, primarily driven by Core G&A*

Total OPEX % of Assets(15) (bps)

Core G&A*

Promotional

  • Employee Share-based Compensation D&A Expense (ex Amortization of Intangible Assets)

Amortization of Intangible Assets

Regulatory

18.9

18.8

18.6

18.6

18.7

18.3

18.3

0.9

0.9

1.0

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.3

0.3

1.4

1.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.4

3.5

3.2

2.9

2.8

2.9

2.9

2.9

12.4

12.5

12.5

12.6

12.5

12.3

12.2

Q3

Q4

(18)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

2018

2019

18.2 0.9

1.4 0.4 0.4

2.9

12.2

Q2 2020

YOY SEQ

Change Change

17.8

-0.9

-0.4

0.9

0.0

0.0

1.4

0.1

0.0

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.4

-0.1

0.0

2.8

-0.1

-0.1

11.9

-0.6

-0.3

Q3

Note: All periods were based on the trailing twelve months.

11

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Q3 Client Cash balances increased 3% sequentially

Client Cash balances ($ billions)

Annual potential Gross Profit* benefit from rising interest rates

ICA Balances (EOP) DCA Balances (EOP)

Money Market Account Balances (EOP)

Estimated Interest Rate Sensitivity with ICA Balances of ~$35B (with ~$13B of fixed ICA balances)

Purchased Money Market Funds (EOP)

Average Fee Yield(19)

~$25M to ~$45M for each additional rate hike

$47.8

$45.3

$46.6

$2.8

$2.8

$2.3

$1.8

$1.5

~$100M-$180M

$34.9

$33.7

$1.6

$8.7

$8.0

$28.2

$4.9

$30.7

$30.1

$31.2

$2.4

$7.7

$34.7

$4.8

$1.0

$1.8

$34.5

$33.1

$3.3

$5.1

$1.9

$4.3

$3.5

$2.6

$5.0

~$75M-$135M

$3.9

$24.8

$4.3

$4.6

$24.4

$21.0

$21.7

$21.3

$22.2

178 bps

196 bps

220 bps

217 bps

211 bps

193 bps

168 bps

100 bps

95 bps

~$50M-$90M

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

(In bps)

2018

2019

2020

~$25M-$45M

ICA Fee Yield

189

215

250

249

241

222

195

127

118

DCA Fee Yield

198

207

220

226

217

184

142

31

38

Purchased MM

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

29

29

29

27

20

Fee Yield

MM Account

75

75

77

74

68

69

58

16

9

Avg. FFER

+25 bps

+50 bps

+75 bps

+100 bps

Fee Yield

Average Fee

178

196

220

217

211

193

168

100

95

Yield :

Note: assumes change based on Q3 2020 end of period ICA balances of ~$35B (with ~$13B of fixed ICA balances), deposit betas

Client Cash %

4.1%

5.6%

4.5%

4.3%

4.3%

4.4%

7.1%

5.9%

5.7%

of 25-50%, ~$15M change in DCA revenue, and ~$3M change in interest expense on floating rate debt

of Total Assets:

12

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

In Q3, ICA balances remained well above 2019 levels

ICA balances remain elevated

  • Overflow ICA Balances ($B)
  • Variable ICA Balances ($B)
  • Fixed Rate ICA Balances ($B)

Fixed Rate ICA Balance % (excludes Overflow ICA Balances)

Overflow balances provide capacity when balances spike

  • When elevated market volatility leads ICA balances to temporarily exceed our variable contract capacity, we use overflow contracts

~40%

~40%

~40%

~50%

~40%

~35%

~40%

~35%

Variable balances are mostly indexed to Fed Funds

~10%

$34.5

$33.1

$34.7

$2.9

$24.8

$24.4

$22.2

$21.0

$0.9

$21.7

$21.3

$19.3

$19.8

$21.9

$23.8

$1.9

Additional Capacity

$5.1

LIBOR

$16.8

Fed Funds

  • Most variable balances are indexed to Fed Funds + a spread (~20 to ~30 bps)
  • However, some are indexed to short-term LIBOR (1ML and 3 ML)

Q3 2020 ($B)

$12.1

$14.9

$12.7

$12.3

$13.2

Fixed rate ICA contracts are laddered over ~5 years

$18.5

Maturing Contracts ($B)

Weighted average yield

(as of end of Q3 2020)

across ladder is ~260 bps

Matures in the

$12.3

$12.3

$13.3

$12.8

first half of 2021

$5.0

$9.0

$9.0

$9.0

$9.0

$2.2

$2.8

$1.5

$0.8

$2.5

$0.5

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Maturing

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

~295

~150

~295

~330

~195

~180

Yield (bps)

Note: Yields shown on this page are prior to client deposit rates (~1 bps) and administrator fees (~4 bps).

13

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

We remain focused on investing to drive organic growth while also staying flexible to adjust spending if macro conditions warrant

Long-term cost strategy

  • Deliver operating leverage in core business
  • Prioritize investments that drive additional growth
  • Drive productivity and efficiency
  • Adapt cost trajectory as environment evolves

2020 Core G&A* context

  • Our original plans were for a range of $915M to $940M (~5.5% to ~8% growth) to drive growth across existing and new markets
  • Core G&A* was $673M through the first three quarters of 2020, or an annualized rate of ~$900M, which is below the low end of our 2020 outlook range
  • We remain on track to be in the lower half of our 2020 Core G&A* outlook range

Recent expense trajectory, prior to acquisitions

Core G&A* outlook

Annual Core G&A* Growth

7%

5%

6%

~5.5%-~8%

~5.5%-~6.5%

<1%

2%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Original

Lower Half

Prior to NPH

Prior to

2020

of Original

acquisitions

Outlook

2020

Outlook

We remain on track to be in

$915M to $940M

the lower half of our range

~$900M

First Three Quarters of

2020 Core G&A*

2020 Annualized Run-rate

Outlook Range

Based on the Company's 2018 Core G&A* prior to NPH and AdvisoryWorld related expenses compared to the Company's 2017 Core G&A* prior to NPH-related expenses.

Based on the Company's total 2018 Core G&A*.

14

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Our balance sheet remained strong in Q3…

Cash Available for Corporate Use ($ millions)

Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio

$392

Management

$376

Target Cash:

(~$200M)

$339

$296

$282

$252

$227

$236

$204

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

Management Target

Range (3.25x-3.5x)

Management Target Range

(2x-2.75X)

2.24x

2.15x

2.15x

2.05x

1.99x

2.00x

2.05x

2.07x

2.03x

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

Note: Term Loan B and Senior Notes do not have financial covenants.

15

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

…And we are currently prioritizing capital deployment to organic growth and M&A

Shareholder Capital Returns ($ millions)

Share Repurchases

Dividends

Total Payout Ratio as a % of EPS prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets*

(As of 9/30/20)

122%

107%

87%

93%

105%

101%

101%

$350M

$170

18%

17%

Remaining

$151

$144

$139

$146

$146

$140

$122

$125

$125

$130

$150

$118

$120

Capital deployment focused

$650M

Repurchased ~6% of shares

on organic growth and M&A

Deployed

from Q2 2019 to Q1 2020

$20

$20

$22

$22

$21

$21

$20

$20

$20

$20

$20

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

$1B Share Repurchase

2018

2019

2020

Authorization

Diluted Share

89.9

88.2

86.7

85.4

83.8

82.7

81.2

80.1

80.6

Count (M):

  • Increased share repurchase authorization to $1B as of December 31, 2018.

16

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Appendix

17

Monthly metrics dashboard through September 2020

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets ($ billions)

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

Advisory Assets % Total

YOY

SEQ

Change Change

$719

$732

$748

$764

$767

$737

$718

$746

$762

$792

$823

$810

13% -1%

$670

49.6%

49.9%

50.1%

49.3%

48.9%

48.6%

48.3%

48.1%

48.1%

47.5%

47.8%

47.2%

47.0%

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

2019

2020

Total Net New Assets ($ billions)

Total Organic NNA

Annualized Organic Growth Rate

$5.9

$5.3

$5.6

$5.4

$5.1

$3.1

$4.2

$3.4

$3.1

9.5%

$3.5

9.1%

$3.4

8.7%

$2.9

$3.1

8.2%

7.0%

7.4%

5.2%

5.7%

5.2%

5.5%

6.1%

4.6%

4.7%

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

2019

2020

Client Cash Balances ($ billions)

Total Client Cash Balances (EOP)

Client Cash % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

YOY

SEQ

Change Change

$47.8

$47.0

$46.2

$45.3

$45.1

$45.1

$46.6

49%

3%

$31.2

$31.6

$31.8

$33.7

$33.5

$34.2

7.1%

6.5%

6.2%

5.9%

5.7%

5.5%

5.7%

4.3%

4.3%

4.2%

4.4%

4.4%

4.6%

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

2019

2020

Net Buy (Sell) Activity ($ billions)

$2.9

$3.3

$3.3

$3.2

$4.5

$3.9

$4.1

$3.9

$4.5

$2.9

$3.6

$2.9

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

2019

2020

$(8.2)

Calculated as current period total organic net new assets multiplied by twelve, divided by preceding period Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets.

18

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Q3 Gross Profit* increased 4% sequentially, primarily due to net commission & advisory fees and other asset-based revenue

Gross Profit* ($ millions)

Net Commission & Advisory Fees Other Asset-Based(17)

Interest Income and Other, net

Transaction & Fee, Net of BC&E

Client Cash

$556

$543

$576

$536

$538

$508

$506

$493

$488

$151

$173

$162

$163

$155

$109

$127

$148

$116

$8

$13

$16

$16

$14

$13

$120

$9

$8

$13

$102

$106

$102

$105

$102

$101

$103

$103

$123

$134

$134

$145

$122

$118

$127

$130

$131

$128

$126

$137

$129

$132

$134

$162

$131

$142

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

Gross Profit*prior

$366

$360

$383

$374

$380

$383

$424

$372

$397

to client cash:

19

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Q3 Total OPEX increased 6% sequentially, and increased 4% year-over-year

Total OPEX(20) ($ millions)

Core G&A*

Promotional

  • Employee Share-based Compensation D&A Expense (ex Amortization of Intangible Assets)

Amortization of Intangible Assets

Regulatory

$333

$339

$339

$345

$325

$314

$319

$17

$314

$307

$17

$17

$16

$17

$28

$16

$26

$27

$16

$16

$24

$16

$7

$23

$22

$23

$7

$7

$9

$27

$8

$8

$6

$5

$8

$23

$8

$6

$8

$10

$8

$7

$6

$7

$9

$51

$57

$58

$62

$45

$45

$51

$53

$41

$209

$216

$213

$211

$215

$230

$223

$222

$227

Q3

2018

Q4

(18)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2019

2020

20

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Net Buy (Sell) Activity was $9.3 billion in Q3

Net Buy (Sell) Activity(21)

Net Buy (Sell) Activity ($billions)

Client Cash % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

12.9

12.5

9.7

9.2

9.7

9.0

9.8

9.3

8.5

7.1%

4.6%

5.6%

4.5%

5.9%

5.7%

4.3%

4.1%

4.3%

4.3%

4.4%

2.3

0.2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

21

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Calculation of Gross Profit

Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 of this presentation for additional information.

Set forth below is a calculation of Gross Profit for the periods presented on pages 5, 9, 10 and 19.

$ in millions

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Total Net Revenue

$1,460

$1,367

$1,463

$1,448

$1,416

$1,390

$1,372

$1,317

$1,331

Commission & Advisory Expense

937

860

871

894

857

838

800

793

822

Brokerage, Clearing, & Exchange

18

19

17

16

16

16

16

16

16

Gross Profit

$506

$488

$576

$538

$543

$536

$556

$508

$493

22

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 of this presentation for additional information.

Below are reconciliations of the Company's net income to EBITDA for the periods presented on page 5:

$ in millions

NET INCOME Non-operating interest expense Provision for Income Taxes Depreciation and amortization Amortization of intangible assets Loss on Extinguishment of debt

EBITDA

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

$104

$102

$156

$127

$132

$146

$155

$120

$107

25

26

29

31

32

34

33

32

32

32

36

52

38

46

49

48

42

40

28

27

27

26

24

23

23

22

23

17

17

17

17

16

16

16

16

16

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

0

$205

$207

$280

$242

$250

$268

$276

$232

$218

23

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 of this presentation for additional information.

Below are the following reconciliations of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to GAAP EPS for the periods presented on page 5:

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

GAAP EPS

$1.29

$1.27

$1.92

$1.53

$1.57

$1.71

$1.79

$1.36

$1.19

Amortization of Intangible Assets ($ in millions)

$17

$17

$17

$17

$16

$16

$16

$16

$16

Tax Benefit ($ in millions)

($5)

($5)

($5)

($5)

($4)

($5)

($5)

($4)

($4)

Amortization of Intangible Assets Net of Tax ($ in millions)

$12

$12

$12

$12

$12

$12

$12

$11

$11

Diluted Share Count

80.6

80.1

81.2

82.7

83.8

85.4

86.7

88.2

89.9

EPS Impact

$0.15

$0.15

$0.15

$0.15

$0.14

$0.14

$0.13

$0.13

$0.13

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets

$1.44

$1.42

$2.06

$1.68

$1.71

$1.85

$1.93

$1.49

$1.32

24

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Reconciliation of Core G&A to Total Operating Expenses

Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 of this presentation for additional information.

Below are reconciliations of Core G&A to the Company's total operating expenses for the periods presented on pages 11, 14 and 20:

$ in millions

Core G&A

Regulatory charges

Promotional

Employee share-based compensation

Total G&A

Commissions and advisory Depreciation & amortization Amortization of intangible assets

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

$227

$222

$223

$230

$215

$211

$213

$216

$209

8

6

6

8

8

9

8

10

7

58

45

57

51

62

41

51

45

53

7

8

9

7

7

7

8

5

6

$301

$281

$295

$296

$292

$268

$280

$276

$276

937

860

871

894

857

838

800

793

822

28

27

27

26

24

23

23

22

23

17

17

17

17

16

16

16

16

16

Brokerage, clearing and exchange

18

19

17

16

16

16

16

16

16

Total operating expenses

$1,300

$1,203

$1,226

$1,248

$1,205

$1,161

$1,135

$1,123

$1,152

$ in millions

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Core G&A

$216

$209

NPH related Core G&A

15

15

AdvisoryWorld related Core G&A

2

0

Total Core G&A prior to NPH and AdvisoryWorld

$199

$194

Estimated NPH related Core G&A for Q3 2018 and Q4 2018

25

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Footnotes

  1. In April 2020, the Company updated its definition of net new assets to include dividends plus interest, minus advisory fees (see FNs 4 and 5). Net new assets figures for periods prior to Q2 2020 appearing in this presentation have been recast using the updated definition.
  2. Represents the estimated Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.
  3. Reflects retention of commission and advisory revenues, calculated by deducting the prior year production of the annualized year-to-date attrition rate, over the prior year total production.
  4. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts (including advisory assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees (see FN 1). The Company considers conversions to and from advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals respectively. Annualized growth is calculated as the current period organic Net New Advisory Assets divided by preceding period total Advisory Assets, multiplied by four.
  5. Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts (including brokerage accounts serviced by Allen & Company advisors) less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest (see FN 1). The Company considers conversions to and from brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals respectively. Annualized growth is calculated as the current period organic Net New Brokerage Assets divided by preceding period total Brokerage Assets, multiplied by four.
  6. Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.
  7. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial.
  8. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida LLC ("Allen & Company").
  9. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform. Annualized growth is calculated as the current period Net New Hybrid Advisory Assets divided by preceding period total Hybrid Advisory Assets, multiplied by four.
  10. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform. Annualized growth is calculated as the current period Net New Corporate Advisory Assets divided by preceding period total Corporate Advisory Assets, multiplied by four.
  11. Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.
  12. Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets (see FN 11) accounts less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts. Annualized growth is calculated as the current period Net New Centrally Managed Assets divided by preceding period total Centrally Managed Assets, multiplied by four.
  13. Represents the average month-end Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets for the period.
  14. Represents total trailing twelve-month Gross Profit* for the period, divided by average month-end Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets for the period (see FN 13).
  15. Represents total trailing twelve-month operating expenses for the period, excluding production-related expense ("OPEX"), divided by average month-end Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets for the period (see FN 13). Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes Core G&A*, Regulatory, Promotional, Employee Share-Based Compensation, Depreciation & Amortization and Amortization of Intangible Assets.
  16. EBIT ROA is calculated as Gross Profit ROA (see FN 14) less OPEX ROA (see FN 15).
  17. Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but not including fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
  18. These results include $2M in Core G&A* related to our acquisition of AdvisoryWorld.
  19. Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the quarter.
  20. Represents operating expenses for the period, excluding production-related expense. Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes Core G&A*, Regulatory, Promotional, Employee Share-Based Compensation, Depreciation & Amortization and Amortization of Intangible Assets.
  21. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.

26

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 21:59:09 UTC

