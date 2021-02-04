LPL Financial : Q4 2020 Historical Information 02/04/2021 | 05:06pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q4 2020 Historical Information LPL Financial Holdings Inc. February 4, 2021 Member FINRA/SIPC LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Management's Statements of Operations For the quarter ending December 31, 2020 (End of Period $ in thousands, unless noted) Gross Profit* Advisory Sales-based commissions Trailing commissions Advisory and commission fees Production based payout Advisory and commission fees, net of payout Client cash Other asset-based Transaction and fee Interest income and other, net Total net advisory and commission fees and attachment revenue Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense Gross Profit* G&A Expense Core G&A* Regulatory charges Promotional Employee share-based comp. Total G&A EBITDA* Depreciation and amortization Amortization of intangible assets Non-operating interest expense Loss on extinguishment of debt and other INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES NET INCOME Earnings per share, diluted Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 638,181 586,941 523,370 579,027 533,259 514,363 481,309 453,938 474,102 $ 202,504 $ 180,357 $ 159,512 $ 228,391 $ 193,980 $ 194,342 $ 203,531 $ 190,999 $ 199,468 300,516 292,286 267,941 275,053 282,940 280,651 275,604 270,360 270,455 1,141,201 1,059,584 950,823 1,082,471 1,010,179 989,356 960,444 915,297 944,025 (987,882) (917,831) (819,953) (920,835) (876,654) (857,384) (831,178) (777,889) (818,382) 153,319 141,753 130,870 161,636 133,525 131,972 129,266 137,408 125,643 105,019 108,705 116,266 151,398 155,322 162,517 161,815 173,139 147,774 153,374 144,846 130,801 134,108 133,603 129,623 126,736 123,224 117,907 129,750 119,747 119,478 137,096 118,291 121,222 118,335 122,480 119,254 10,082 8,484 9,397 8,364 13,323 13,556 15,583 15,730 13,154 551,544 523,535 506,812 592,602 554,064 558,890 551,735 571,981 523,732 (17,762) (17,834) (18,565) (17,024) (15,927) (16,380) (15,994) (16,144) (16,000) 533,782 505,701 488,246 575,578 538,137 542,510 535,741 555,837 507,732 252,391 227,099 222,406 223,211 230,182 215,198 210,514 212,520 216,185 8,775 8,326 6,115 6,157 7,893 7,905 8,632 7,873 9,593 48,342 57,970 44,540 57,398 51,050 61,715 41,423 51,349 45,141 7,542 7,420 8,040 8,648 7,179 7,414 7,306 7,967 5,045 317,050 300,815 281,101 295,414 296,304 292,232 267,875 279,709 275,964 216,732 204,886 207,146 280,164 241,833 250,278 267,866 276,128 231,768 28,650 27,548 26,890 26,644 25,663 24,062 22,584 23,470 21,897 17,270 16,829 16,689 16,570 16,631 16,286 16,249 16,168 15,672 24,979 25,179 26,289 29,318 31,384 31,944 33,957 32,716 31,756 - - - - 3,156 - - - - 145,833 135,330 137,278 207,632 164,999 177,986 195,076 203,774 162,443 34,285 31,541 35,616 51,991 38,323 46,272 48,984 48,376 42,145 $ 111,548 $ 103,789 $ 101,662 $ 155,641 $ 126,676 $ 131,714 $ 146,092 $ 155,398 $ 120,298 $ 1.38 $ 1.29 $ 1.27 $ 1.92 $ 1.53 $ 1.57 $ 1.71 $ 1.79 $ 1.36 80,904 80,550 80,127 81,166 82,695 83,844 85,350 86,742 88,163 $ 1.53 $ 1.44 $ 1.42 $ 2.06 $ 1.68 $ 1.71 $ 1.85 $ 1.93 $ 1.49 *Notice to Investors: Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross profit, Core G&A and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use some or all of this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed herein are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company. Gross Profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,581 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, less advisory and commission expenses and brokerage, clearing and exchange fees, which were $1,030 million and $18 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its Gross Profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of Gross Profit, please see the prior page. Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,410 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A to the Company's total operating expenses, please see below. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets and loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company's EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see the prior page. $ in millions Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Core G&A $252 $227 $222 $223 $230 $215 $211 $213 $216 Regulatory charges 9 8 6 6 8 8 9 8 10 Promotional 48 58 45 57 51 62 41 51 45 Employee share-based compensation 8 7 8 9 7 7 7 8 5 Total G&A 317 301 281 295 296 292 268 280 276 Advisory and commisions 1,030 937 860 871 894 857 838 800 793 Depreciation & amortization 29 28 27 27 26 24 23 23 22 Amortization of intangible assets 17 17 17 17 17 16 16 16 16 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 18 18 19 17 16 16 16 16 16 Total operating expense $1,410 $1,300 $1,203 $1,226 $1,248 $1,205 $1,161 $1,135 $1,123 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Production based payout $988 $918 $820 $921 $877 $857 $831 $778 $818 Advisor deferred compensaton expense 42 19 40 (50) 17 (1) 7 22 (25) Advisory and commission expense $1,030 $937 $860 $871 $894 $857 $838 $800 $793 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Interest income, net of interest expense $7 $7 $7 $10 $11 $12 $12 $12 $12 Plus: Other Revenue 45 21 43 (51) 20 1 11 25 (24) Less: Advisor deferred compensation expense (42) (19) (40) 50 (17) 1 (7) (22) 25 Interest income and other, net $10 $8 $9 $8 $13 $14 $16 $16 $13 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Quarterly Activity As of December 31, 2020 (End of Period $ in billions, unless noted) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Assets Advisory Assets(1) 461.2 405.9 375.3 322.3 365.8 338.0 327.3 311.9 282.0 Brokerage Assets(2) 441.9 404.4 386.4 347.6 398.6 381.3 378.7 372.1 346.0 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 903.1 810.4 761.7 669.9 764.4 719.3 706.0 684.0 628.1 Centrally Managed Assets(3) 67.1 59.0 54.4 46.9 52.4 47.8 45.7 42.9 38.5 Asset Inflows minus Outflows Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows(4) 17.0* 9.7 9.4 12.5 9.6 9.2** 6.6 4.6 5.0 Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows(5) 2.0* (0.3) 1.6 0.0 (0.8) 0.6** (2.6) (0.7) 0.9 Total Asset Inflows minus Outflows 19.0* 9.5 11.0 12.5 8.8 9.9** 4.0 4.0 5.9 Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees(6) 1.3* 0.6 0.8 0.7 1.9 0.8** 0.9 0.7 1.7 Brokerage Dividends plus Interest(7) 1.4* 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.8 1.2** 1.3 1.1 1.6 Total Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees 2.8* 1.6 2.0 1.8 3.7 2.0** 2.2 1.8 3.3 Total Net New Assets Net New Advisory Assets(8) 18.4* 10.4 10.2 13.2 11.5 10.1** 7.5 5.3 6.6 Net New Brokerage Assets(9) 3.4* 0.7 2.8 1.2 1.0 1.8** (1.3) 0.5 2.6 Total Net New Assets 21.8* 11.1 13.0 14.3 12.5 11.9** 6.2 5.8 9.2 Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(10) 2.6 2.0 1.6 2.4 1.9 1.7 1.8 1.4 1.4 Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets 15.0* 7.8 6.2 7.8 8.7 7.1** 5.7 4.6 6.1 Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets 3.3* 2.6 4.0 5.4 2.9 2.9** 1.8 0.6 0.5 Total Net New Advisory Assets 18.4* 10.4 10.2 13.2 11.5 10.1** 7.5 5.3 6.6 Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(11) 2.5* 1.9 1.3 2.2 2.3 2.0** 1.3 1.1 1.6 Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 37.3 34.7 33.1 34.5 24.4 22.2 21.3 21.7 24.8 Deposit Cash Account Balances 8.2 8.0 7.7 8.7 5.0 4.6 4.3 4.3 5.1 Total Bank Sweep Blances 45.5 42.7 40.8 43.2 29.4 26.8 25.6 25.9 29.9 Money Market Account Cash Balances 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.8 1.9 2.6 3.5 4.8 4.9 Purchased Money Market Funds 1.9 2.3 2.8 2.8 2.4 1.8 1.0 n/a n/a Total Money Market Balances 3.3 3.9 4.5 4.6 4.3 4.4 4.5 4.8 4.9 Total Client Cash Balances 48.9 46.6 45.3 47.8 33.7 31.2 30.1 30.7 34.9 Net Buy (Sell) Activity(12) 12.2 9.3 12.5 0.2 9.8 9.0 9.7 12.9 2.3 Market Indices S&P 500 (end of period) 3,756 3,363 3,100 2,585 3,231 2,977 2,942 2,834 2,507 Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 9 9 6 123 165 220 240 240 222 *Note: the Company's Q4 2020 results included $4.0 billion of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets from the acquisitions of Lucia Securities and E.K. Riley, of which $1.5 billion were brokerage assets and $2.5 billion were advisory assets. **Note: the Company's Q3 2019 results included $2.9 billion of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets from the acquisition of Allen & Company of Florida, LLC ("Allen & Company"), of which $1.8 billion were brokerage assets and $1.0 billion were advisory assets. Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"). Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 also included advisory assets serviced by investment advisor representatives of Allen & Company that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodied platform in Q4 2019. Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Results from Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 also included brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with Allen & Company that onboarded to LPL Financial's custodied platform in Q4 2019. Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits, or advisory fees as client withdrawals, in calculating this amount. Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits in calculating this amount. Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into advisory accounts less total advisory fees withdrawn from advisory accounts. Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into brokerage accounts. Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 4) plus Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees (FN 6). Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 5) plus Brokerage Dividends plus Interest (FN 7). Consists of existing custodied accounts that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets accounts (FN 3) less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Monthly Activity Through December 2020 As of December 31, 2020 (End of Period $ in billions, unless noted) Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Assets Advisory Assets(1) 461.2 442.0 406.0 405.9 410.4 392.7 375.3 364.9 348.9 322.3 355.7 369.2 365.8 Brokerage Assets(2) 441.9 431.3 401.6 404.4 412.2 399.2 386.4 381.0 369.1 347.6 380.9 397.7 398.6 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 903.1 873.3 807.6 810.4 822.7 791.9 761.7 745.9 718.0 669.9 736.6 767.0 764.4 Asset Inflows minus Outflows Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows(3) 5.4 5.6 6.0 3.7 2.9 3.1 3.6 2.9 2.9 4.1 4.3 4.0 3.8 Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows(4) 0.1 1.3 0.5 0.2 (0.2) (0.2) 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.4 (0.6) (0.9) Total Asset Inflows minus Outflows 5.5 7.0 6.5 4.0 2.6 2.9 4.1 3.7 3.2 4.3 4.8 3.4 2.9 Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees(5) 1.4 0.2 (0.3) 0.7 0.2 (0.2) 0.8 0.2 (0.1) 0.7 0.2 (0.2) 1.8 Brokerage Dividends plus Interest(6) 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.4 1.2 Total Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees 2.3 0.5 (0.0) 1.1 0.5 0.0 1.3 0.5 0.2 1.2 0.5 0.1 3.0 Total Net New Assets Net New Advisory Assets(7) 6.8 5.8 5.7 4.4 3.1 2.9 4.3 3.1 2.8 4.8 4.6 3.8 5.6 Net New Brokerage Assets(8) 1.1 1.6 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.1 0.7 0.8 0.7 (0.3) 0.3 Total Net New Assets 7.9 7.4 6.5 5.1 3.1 2.9 5.4 4.2 3.4 5.6 5.3 3.5 5.9 Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(9) 1.0 0.7 0.9 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.8 0.9 0.6 Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 37.3 36.1 36.0 34.7 33.4 33.2 33.1 33.5 33.9 34.5 24.8 24.4 24.4 Deposit Cash Account Balances 8.2 8.3 8.6 8.0 7.6 7.6 7.7 8.0 8.5 8.7 5.2 4.8 5.0 Total Bank Sweep Balances 45.5 44.5 44.6 42.7 41.0 40.8 40.8 41.5 42.4 43.2 30.0 29.2 29.4 Money Market Sweep Balances 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.6 1.7 1.9 Purchased Money Market Funds 1.9 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.6 2.8 2.8 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.4 Total Money Market Balances 3.3 3.6 3.8 3.9 4.1 4.4 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.3 4.2 4.3 Total Client Cash Balances 48.9 48.1 48.3 46.6 45.1 45.1 45.3 46.2 47.0 47.8 34.2 33.5 33.7 Net Buy (Sell) Activity(10) 5.6 4.2 2.5 2.9 3.6 2.9 4.5 3.9 4.1 (8.2) 3.9 4.5 3.2 Market Indices S&P 500 (end of period) 3,756 3,622 3,270 3,363 3,500 3,271 3,100 3,044 2,912 2,585 2,954 3,226 3,231 Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 9 9 9 9 9 9 8 5 5 63 158 155 155 *Note: the Company's November 2020 results included $2.5 billion of total advisory and brokerage assets from the acquisition of E.K. Riley Investments, LLC, of which $1.6 billion were advisory assets and $0.9 billion were brokerage assets. Excluding those assets, total net new assets were $4.9 billion, of which $4.2 billion were net new advisory assets and $0.7 billion were net new brokerage assets. The Company's October 2020 results included $1.5 billion of total advisory and brokerage assets from the acquisition of Lucia Securities, LLC, of which $0.9 billion were advisory assets and $0.6 billion were brokerage assets. Excluding those assets, total net new assets were $5.0 billion, of which $4.8 billion were net new advisory assets and $0.2 billion were net new brokerage assets. Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"). Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits, or advisory fees as client withdrawals, in calculating this amount. Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits in calculating this amount. Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into advisory accounts less total advisory fees withdrawn from advisory accounts. Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into brokerage accounts. Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 3) plus Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees (FN 5). Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 4) plus Brokerage Dividends plus Interest (FN 6). Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid. Attachments Original document

