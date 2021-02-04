Log in
LPL Financial : Q4 2020 Historical Information

02/04/2021 | 05:06pm EST
Q4 2020 Historical Information

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

February 4, 2021

Member FINRA/SIPC

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Management's Statements of Operations

For the quarter ending December 31, 2020

(End of Period $ in thousands, unless noted)

Gross Profit*

Advisory

Sales-based commissions Trailing commissions

Advisory and commission fees Production based payout

Advisory and commission fees, net of payout Client cash

Other asset-based Transaction and fee Interest income and other, net

Total net advisory and commission fees and attachment revenue

Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense

Gross Profit*

G&A Expense

Core G&A*

Regulatory charges

Promotional

Employee share-based comp.

Total G&A

EBITDA*

Depreciation and amortization

Amortization of intangible assets

Non-operating interest expense

Loss on extinguishment of debt and other

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

NET INCOME

Earnings per share, diluted Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

638,181

586,941

523,370

579,027

533,259

514,363

481,309

453,938

474,102

$

202,504

$

180,357

$

159,512

$

228,391

$

193,980

$

194,342

$

203,531

$

190,999

$

199,468

300,516

292,286

267,941

275,053

282,940

280,651

275,604

270,360

270,455

1,141,201

1,059,584

950,823

1,082,471

1,010,179

989,356

960,444

915,297

944,025

(987,882)

(917,831)

(819,953)

(920,835)

(876,654)

(857,384)

(831,178)

(777,889)

(818,382)

153,319

141,753

130,870

161,636

133,525

131,972

129,266

137,408

125,643

105,019

108,705

116,266

151,398

155,322

162,517

161,815

173,139

147,774

153,374

144,846

130,801

134,108

133,603

129,623

126,736

123,224

117,907

129,750

119,747

119,478

137,096

118,291

121,222

118,335

122,480

119,254

10,082

8,484

9,397

8,364

13,323

13,556

15,583

15,730

13,154

551,544

523,535

506,812

592,602

554,064

558,890

551,735

571,981

523,732

(17,762)

(17,834)

(18,565)

(17,024)

(15,927)

(16,380)

(15,994)

(16,144)

(16,000)

533,782

505,701

488,246

575,578

538,137

542,510

535,741

555,837

507,732

252,391

227,099

222,406

223,211

230,182

215,198

210,514

212,520

216,185

8,775

8,326

6,115

6,157

7,893

7,905

8,632

7,873

9,593

48,342

57,970

44,540

57,398

51,050

61,715

41,423

51,349

45,141

7,542

7,420

8,040

8,648

7,179

7,414

7,306

7,967

5,045

317,050

300,815

281,101

295,414

296,304

292,232

267,875

279,709

275,964

216,732

204,886

207,146

280,164

241,833

250,278

267,866

276,128

231,768

28,650

27,548

26,890

26,644

25,663

24,062

22,584

23,470

21,897

17,270

16,829

16,689

16,570

16,631

16,286

16,249

16,168

15,672

24,979

25,179

26,289

29,318

31,384

31,944

33,957

32,716

31,756

-

-

-

-

3,156

-

-

-

-

145,833

135,330

137,278

207,632

164,999

177,986

195,076

203,774

162,443

34,285

31,541

35,616

51,991

38,323

46,272

48,984

48,376

42,145

$

111,548

$

103,789

$

101,662

$

155,641

$

126,676

$

131,714

$

146,092

$

155,398

$

120,298

$

1.38

$

1.29

$

1.27

$

1.92

$

1.53

$

1.57

$

1.71

$

1.79

$

1.36

80,904

80,550

80,127

81,166

82,695

83,844

85,350

86,742

88,163

$

1.53

$

1.44

$

1.42

$

2.06

$

1.68

$

1.71

$

1.85

$

1.93

$

1.49

*Notice to Investors: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Gross profit, Core G&A and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use some or all of this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed herein are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

Gross Profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,581 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, less advisory and commission expenses and brokerage, clearing and exchange fees, which were $1,030 million and $18 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its Gross Profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry.

Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of Gross Profit, please see the prior page.

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,410 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A to the Company's total operating expenses, please see below.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets and loss on extinguishment of debt. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company's EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see the prior page.

$ in millions

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Core G&A

$252

$227

$222

$223

$230

$215

$211

$213

$216

Regulatory charges

9

8

6

6

8

8

9

8

10

Promotional

48

58

45

57

51

62

41

51

45

Employee share-based compensation

8

7

8

9

7

7

7

8

5

Total G&A

317

301

281

295

296

292

268

280

276

Advisory and commisions

1,030

937

860

871

894

857

838

800

793

Depreciation & amortization

29

28

27

27

26

24

23

23

22

Amortization of intangible assets

17

17

17

17

17

16

16

16

16

Brokerage, clearing and exchange

18

18

19

17

16

16

16

16

16

Total operating expense

$1,410

$1,300

$1,203

$1,226

$1,248

$1,205

$1,161

$1,135

$1,123

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Production based payout

$988

$918

$820

$921

$877

$857

$831

$778

$818

Advisor deferred compensaton expense

42

19

40

(50)

17

(1)

7

22

(25)

Advisory and commission expense

$1,030

$937

$860

$871

$894

$857

$838

$800

$793

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Interest income, net of interest expense

$7

$7

$7

$10

$11

$12

$12

$12

$12

Plus: Other Revenue

45

21

43

(51)

20

1

11

25

(24)

Less: Advisor deferred compensation expense

(42)

(19)

(40)

50

(17)

1

(7)

(22)

25

Interest income and other, net

$10

$8

$9

$8

$13

$14

$16

$16

$13

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Quarterly Activity

As of December 31, 2020

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Assets

Advisory Assets(1)

461.2

405.9

375.3

322.3

365.8

338.0

327.3

311.9

282.0

Brokerage Assets(2)

441.9

404.4

386.4

347.6

398.6

381.3

378.7

372.1

346.0

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

903.1

810.4

761.7

669.9

764.4

719.3

706.0

684.0

628.1

Centrally Managed Assets(3)

67.1

59.0

54.4

46.9

52.4

47.8

45.7

42.9

38.5

Asset Inflows minus Outflows

Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows(4)

17.0*

9.7

9.4

12.5

9.6

9.2**

6.6

4.6

5.0

Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows(5)

2.0*

(0.3)

1.6

0.0

(0.8)

0.6**

(2.6)

(0.7)

0.9

Total Asset Inflows minus Outflows

19.0*

9.5

11.0

12.5

8.8

9.9**

4.0

4.0

5.9

Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees

Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees(6)

1.3*

0.6

0.8

0.7

1.9

0.8**

0.9

0.7

1.7

Brokerage Dividends plus Interest(7)

1.4*

1.0

1.2

1.2

1.8

1.2**

1.3

1.1

1.6

Total Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees

2.8*

1.6

2.0

1.8

3.7

2.0**

2.2

1.8

3.3

Total Net New Assets

Net New Advisory Assets(8)

18.4*

10.4

10.2

13.2

11.5

10.1**

7.5

5.3

6.6

Net New Brokerage Assets(9)

3.4*

0.7

2.8

1.2

1.0

1.8**

(1.3)

0.5

2.6

Total Net New Assets

21.8*

11.1

13.0

14.3

12.5

11.9**

6.2

5.8

9.2

Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(10)

2.6

2.0

1.6

2.4

1.9

1.7

1.8

1.4

1.4

Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets

15.0*

7.8

6.2

7.8

8.7

7.1**

5.7

4.6

6.1

Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets

3.3*

2.6

4.0

5.4

2.9

2.9**

1.8

0.6

0.5

Total Net New Advisory Assets

18.4*

10.4

10.2

13.2

11.5

10.1**

7.5

5.3

6.6

Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(11)

2.5*

1.9

1.3

2.2

2.3

2.0**

1.3

1.1

1.6

Client Cash Balances

Insured Cash Account Balances

37.3

34.7

33.1

34.5

24.4

22.2

21.3

21.7

24.8

Deposit Cash Account Balances

8.2

8.0

7.7

8.7

5.0

4.6

4.3

4.3

5.1

Total Bank Sweep Blances

45.5

42.7

40.8

43.2

29.4

26.8

25.6

25.9

29.9

Money Market Account Cash Balances

1.5

1.5

1.6

1.8

1.9

2.6

3.5

4.8

4.9

Purchased Money Market Funds

1.9

2.3

2.8

2.8

2.4

1.8

1.0

n/a

n/a

Total Money Market Balances

3.3

3.9

4.5

4.6

4.3

4.4

4.5

4.8

4.9

Total Client Cash Balances

48.9

46.6

45.3

47.8

33.7

31.2

30.1

30.7

34.9

Net Buy (Sell) Activity(12)

12.2

9.3

12.5

0.2

9.8

9.0

9.7

12.9

2.3

Market Indices

S&P 500 (end of period)

3,756

3,363

3,100

2,585

3,231

2,977

2,942

2,834

2,507

Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)

9

9

6

123

165

220

240

240

222

*Note: the Company's Q4 2020 results included $4.0 billion of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets from the acquisitions of Lucia Securities and E.K. Riley, of which $1.5 billion were brokerage assets and $2.5 billion were advisory assets.

**Note: the Company's Q3 2019 results included $2.9 billion of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets from the acquisition of Allen & Company of Florida, LLC ("Allen & Company"), of which $1.8 billion were brokerage assets and $1.0 billion were advisory assets.

  1. Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"). Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 also included advisory assets serviced by investment advisor representatives of Allen & Company that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodied platform in Q4 2019.
  2. Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Results from Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 also included brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with Allen & Company that onboarded to LPL Financial's custodied platform in Q4 2019.
  3. Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.
  4. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits, or advisory fees as client withdrawals, in calculating this amount.
  5. Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits in calculating this amount.
  6. Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into advisory accounts less total advisory fees withdrawn from advisory accounts.
  7. Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into brokerage accounts.
  8. Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 4) plus Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees (FN 6).
  9. Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 5) plus Brokerage Dividends plus Interest (FN 7).
  10. Consists of existing custodied accounts that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.
  11. Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets accounts (FN 3) less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts.
  12. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Monthly Activity Through December 2020

As of December 31, 2020

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

Dec

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Assets

Advisory Assets(1)

461.2

442.0

406.0

405.9

410.4

392.7

375.3

364.9

348.9

322.3

355.7

369.2

365.8

Brokerage Assets(2)

441.9

431.3

401.6

404.4

412.2

399.2

386.4

381.0

369.1

347.6

380.9

397.7

398.6

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

903.1

873.3

807.6

810.4

822.7

791.9

761.7

745.9

718.0

669.9

736.6

767.0

764.4

Asset Inflows minus Outflows

Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows(3)

5.4

5.6

6.0

3.7

2.9

3.1

3.6

2.9

2.9

4.1

4.3

4.0

3.8

Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows(4)

0.1

1.3

0.5

0.2

(0.2)

(0.2)

0.5

0.8

0.3

0.2

0.4

(0.6)

(0.9)

Total Asset Inflows minus Outflows

5.5

7.0

6.5

4.0

2.6

2.9

4.1

3.7

3.2

4.3

4.8

3.4

2.9

Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees

Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees(5)

1.4

0.2

(0.3)

0.7

0.2

(0.2)

0.8

0.2

(0.1)

0.7

0.2

(0.2)

1.8

Brokerage Dividends plus Interest(6)

0.9

0.3

0.3

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.6

0.3

0.3

0.6

0.3

0.4

1.2

Total Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees

2.3

0.5

(0.0)

1.1

0.5

0.0

1.3

0.5

0.2

1.2

0.5

0.1

3.0

Total Net New Assets

Net New Advisory Assets(7)

6.8

5.8

5.7

4.4

3.1

2.9

4.3

3.1

2.8

4.8

4.6

3.8

5.6

Net New Brokerage Assets(8)

1.1

1.6

0.8

0.7

0.0

0.0

1.0

1.1

0.7

0.8

0.7

(0.3)

0.3

Total Net New Assets

7.9

7.4

6.5

5.1

3.1

2.9

5.4

4.2

3.4

5.6

5.3

3.5

5.9

Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(9)

1.0

0.7

0.9

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.4

0.5

0.6

0.8

0.9

0.6

Client Cash Balances

Insured Cash Account Balances

37.3

36.1

36.0

34.7

33.4

33.2

33.1

33.5

33.9

34.5

24.8

24.4

24.4

Deposit Cash Account Balances

8.2

8.3

8.6

8.0

7.6

7.6

7.7

8.0

8.5

8.7

5.2

4.8

5.0

Total Bank Sweep Balances

45.5

44.5

44.6

42.7

41.0

40.8

40.8

41.5

42.4

43.2

30.0

29.2

29.4

Money Market Sweep Balances

1.5

1.5

1.6

1.5

1.5

1.6

1.6

1.7

1.7

1.8

1.6

1.7

1.9

Purchased Money Market Funds

1.9

2.1

2.2

2.3

2.6

2.8

2.8

2.9

2.9

2.8

2.6

2.5

2.4

Total Money Market Balances

3.3

3.6

3.8

3.9

4.1

4.4

4.5

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.3

4.2

4.3

Total Client Cash Balances

48.9

48.1

48.3

46.6

45.1

45.1

45.3

46.2

47.0

47.8

34.2

33.5

33.7

Net Buy (Sell) Activity(10)

5.6

4.2

2.5

2.9

3.6

2.9

4.5

3.9

4.1

(8.2)

3.9

4.5

3.2

Market Indices

S&P 500 (end of period)

3,756

3,622

3,270

3,363

3,500

3,271

3,100

3,044

2,912

2,585

2,954

3,226

3,231

Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)

9

9

9

9

9

9

8

5

5

63

158

155

155

*Note: the Company's November 2020 results included $2.5 billion of total advisory and brokerage assets from the acquisition of E.K. Riley Investments, LLC, of which $1.6 billion were advisory assets and $0.9 billion were brokerage assets. Excluding those assets, total net new assets were $4.9 billion, of which $4.2 billion were net new advisory assets and $0.7 billion were net new brokerage assets.

The Company's October 2020 results included $1.5 billion of total advisory and brokerage assets from the acquisition of Lucia Securities, LLC, of which $0.9 billion were advisory assets and $0.6 billion were brokerage assets. Excluding those assets, total net new assets were $5.0 billion, of which $4.8 billion were net new advisory assets and $0.2 billion were net new brokerage assets.

  1. Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial").
  2. Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial.
  3. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits, or advisory fees as client withdrawals, in calculating this amount.
  4. Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively, but does not consider dividends and interest as client deposits in calculating this amount.
  5. Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into advisory accounts less total advisory fees withdrawn from advisory accounts.
  6. Consists of total dividends and interest deposited into brokerage accounts.
  7. Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 3) plus Advisory Dividends plus Interest minus Advisory Fees (FN 5).
  8. Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows (FN 4) plus Brokerage Dividends plus Interest (FN 6).
  9. Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.
  10. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
