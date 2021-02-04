Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LPL Financial : Q4 2020 Key Metrics Presentation

02/04/2021 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 2020 Earnings Key Metrics

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Q4 2020 Earnings

February 4, 2021

Member FINRA/SIPC

1

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Notice to Investors: Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation regarding LPL Financial Holdings Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company") future financial and operating results, growth, priorities, business strategies and outlook, including forecasts and statements relating to the Company's future advisory and brokerage asset levels and mix, organic asset growth, deposit betas, Core G&A* expenses (including outlook for 2021), Gross Profit* benefits, investments and capital returns, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates and expectations as of February 4, 2021. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions or expectations expressed or implied by the Company will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity or the timing of events to be materially different than those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: the spread of COVID-19 and its direct and indirect effects on global economic and financial conditions; changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs; the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue; the effects of competition in the financial services industry; the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions, and their ability to market effectively financial products and services; whether retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company; changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based business; the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations and the implementation of Regulation BI (Best Interest); the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of the Company's reserves; changes made to the Company's services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company's gross profit* streams and costs; execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and/or efficiencies expected to result from its investments, initiatives, acquisitions and programs; and the other factors set forth in Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after February 4, 2021, even if its estimates change, and statements contained herein are not to be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to February 4, 2021.

2

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

*Notice to Investors: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use some or all of this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed herein are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company. Specific Non-

GAAP financial measures have been marked with an * (asterisk) within this presentation. Reconciliations and calculations of such measures can be found on pages 22-25.

Gross profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,581 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, less advisory and commission expenses and brokerage, clearing and exchange fees ("BC&E"), which were $1,030 million and $18 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its gross profit amounts to be non-GAAP measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit amounts can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see page 22 of this presentation.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. For a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, please see page 23 of this presentation. In addition, the Company's EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is defined as GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") plus the per share impact of amortization of intangible assets. The per share impact is calculated as amortization of intangible assets expense, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets because management believes the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets, please see page 24 of this presentation.

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,410 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, excluding the following expenses: advisory and commission, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A to the Company's total operating expenses, please see page 25 of this presentation. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

3

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

We continue to drive long-term business growth…

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets ($ billions)

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

Advisory Assets % of Total Assets

YOY

SEQ

Change Change

$764

$762

$810

$903

18%

11%

$628

$684

$706

$719

$670

49.3%

50.1%

51.1%

47.8%

48.1%

46.4%

47.0%

45.6%

44.9%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

Recruited Assets(2) ($ billions)

Total Net New Assets(1) ($ billions)

Organic Total NNA

Acquired Total NNA

Organic Annualized Growth Rate

$21.8

$4.0

$11.9

$12.5

$14.3

$13.0

$17.8

$11.1

8.8%

$9.2

7.5%

7.8%

$2.9

6.9%

5.8%

5.4%

$5.8

$6.2

$9.0

3.7%

3.6%

5.1%

~$56B of Organic NNA in 2020

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

Production Retention Rate(3) (YTD Annualized %)

10.6

11.1

10.7

10.8

8.6

7.1

8.5

8.7

8.4

~$41B of Recruited AUM in 2020

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

99.0

98.6

98.1

97.7

95.9

96.2

96.2

96.3

96.5

~1.2% increase year-over-year

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

4

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

…And solid financial results

Gross Profit* ($ millions)

508

556

536

543

538

576

488

506

534

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

EBITDA* as a % of Gross Profit*

45.6

49.7

50.0

46.1

44.9

48.7

42.4

40.5

40.6

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

EBITDA* ($ millions)

276

268

250

280

232

242

205

217

207

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets*

$1.93

$1.85

$2.06

$1.71

$1.68

$1.49

$1.44

$1.53

$1.42

$6.46 of EPS* in 2020

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

5

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

We continued to drive solid organic growth with a Net New Asset growth rate of ~9% in Q4 and 7%+ for the past year

Total Net New Assets(1)

($ billions)

Net New Advisory Assets(4) ($ billions)

Net New Brokerage Assets(5) ($ billions)

Organic Total NNA

Organic Advisory NNA

Organic Brokerage NNA

Acquired Total NNA

Acquired Advisory NNA

Acquired Brokerage NNA

Organic Annualized Growth Rate

Organic Annualized Growth Rate

Organic Annualized Growth Rate

$21.8

$4.0

$18.4

$17.8

$2.5

$14.3

$13.2

$15.9

$12.5

$13.0

$11.9

$11.5

$11.1

$10.1

$10.2

$10.4

$9.2

$3.4

$2.9

$2.8

$7.5

$1.0

15.6%

$2.6

$1.5

$1.8

$9.0

8.8%

$6.6

$9.0

13.7%

14.4%

2.7%

$1.0

$1.2

3.2%

$5.8

$6.2

6.9%

7.5%

7.8%

$5.3

12.7%

11.0%

$0.5

$1.8

$0.7

1.9%

5.8%

9.6%

11.0%

1.0%

1.2%

5.4%

5.1%

8.7%

0.6%

0.0%

0.7%

3.7%

3.6%

7.5%

-1.4%

~7.4% organic growth in 2020

-$1.3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(6) (billions):

$1.4

$1.4

$1.8

$1.7

$1.9

$2.4

$1.6

$2.0

$2.6

6

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Update on our agreement to acquire Waddell & Reed's wealth management business

Transaction Details at Signing

Progress to Date

• On December 2nd, we signed an agreement to acquire

Waddell & Reed's wealth management client assets have increased by ~$7B

Waddell & Reed's wealth management business

• Transaction structured primarily as an equity purchase

~$70B

with a price of $300M

~$63B

• Estimated onboarding and integration costs of ~$85M

September 30th

December 31st

• Estimated Run-Rate EBITDA* accretion of ~$50M+ by

2020

twelve months following close

Waddell & Reed advisors serving ~80% of client assets have already

• Transaction multiple of ~6.5x or lower

committed to join our platform following the close of the transaction

• Waddell & Reed's wealth management client assets were

~$63B with asset mix of ~45% advisory and ~55%

brokerage (as of September 30, 2020)

~80%

• Waddell & Reed's wealth management business has over

We continue to

70%

engage with

900 advisors, serving ~$70M of client assets per advisor

uncommitted

advisors

Transaction Model

Progress to Date

7

†Estimated transaction multiple of ~6.5x or lower based on $50M+ of run-rate EBITDA* relative to ~$335M total consideration; total consideration

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

includes purchase price plus onboarding and integration costs, net of capital related to Waddell & Reed's wealth management business

Our Corporate and Hybrid Advisory platforms continue to grow

Corporate and Hybrid Advisory Platform Mix ($ billions)

  • Hybrid Advisory Assets(7)

Corporate Advisory Assets(8)

YOY

SEQ

Change

Change

$461

26%

14%

$375

$406

$338

$366

$169

23%

11%

$327

$322

$282

$312

$142

$152

$129

$137

$110

$120

$125

$122

$172

$192

$202

$209

$228

$201

$233

$254

$292

28%

15%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

Corporate and Hybrid Advisory NNA Mix ($ billions)

Organic Hybrid Advisory NNA(9)

Organic Corporate Advisory NNA(10)

$18.4

Acquired Corporate Advisory NNA

$2.5

$13.2

$3.3

$10.1

$11.5

$10.2

$10.4

$5.4

$2.9

$7.5

$1.0

$4.0

$2.6

$6.6

$2.9

$1.8

$0.5

$5.3

$12.5

$0.6

$8.7

$7.8

$7.8

$6.1

$6.1

$6.2

$5.7

$4.6

Organic Annualized

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

NNA Growth

2018

2019

2020

Hybrid Advisory

2%

2%

6%

9%

9%

16%

13%

7%

9%

Corporate Advisory

13%

11%

12%

12%

17%

14%

12%

13%

20%

8

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

We grew Centrally Managed Assets at a 17% organic growth rate in Q4

Centrally Managed Assets(11) ($ billions)

Centrally Managed NNA(12) ($ billions)

Centrally Managed Assets

YOY

SEQ

Organic Centrally Managed NNA

Centrally Managed Assets % of Total Advisory Assets

Change

Change

Organic Annualized Growth Rate

$67

28%

14%

$59

$2.5

$2.3 $2.2

$52

$54

$48

$46

$47

$43

$38

14.3% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5%

14.6% 0.3 pts 0.1 pts

13.8%

14.0%

14.1%

13.6%

$2.0

$1.6

$1.3

$1.1

16%17%

11% 12%

19%

$1.9

$1.3

17%17%

14% 11%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020

9

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

We continued to drive solid EBIT ROA in Q4

Average Total Advisory & Brokerage Assets ($ billions)

Average Total Advisory & Brokerage Assets(13)

Gross Profit* ROA(14)

OPEX ROA(15)

YOY

SEQ

Change

Change

$720

$732

$756

$784

11%

4%

$708

$656

$663

$672

$682

29.7 bps

30.8 bps

31.1 bps

31.4 bps

30.7 bps

30.4 bps

29.3 bps

27.9 bps

26.8 bps

-3.9 bps

-1.1 bps

18.8 bps

18.6 bps

18.6 bps

18.7 bps

18.3 bps

18.3 bps

18.2 bps

17.8 bps

17.5 bps

-0.8 bps

-0.3 bps

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

EBIT ROA(16):

10.9 bps

12.1 bps

12.5 bps

12.8 bps

12.4 bps

12.2 bps

11.1 bps

10.1 bps

9.3 bps

-3.1 bps

-0.8 bps

Note: All periods were based on the trailing twelve months.

10

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Gross Profit* ROA decreased year-over-year, primarily driven by lower interest rates

Gross Profit* ROA(14) (bps)

Net Advisory & Commission Fees

Other Asset-Based(17) Interest Income and Other, net

Transaction & Fee, Net of BC&E

Client Cash

29.7

30.8

31.1

31.4

30.7

30.4

29.3

27.9

7.6

8.6

9.1

9.5

9.2

8.8

8.0

7.0

0.7

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.8

0.7

0.6

0.5

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.1

5.9

6.0

5.8

5.6

7.2

7.2

7.3

7.3

7.3

7.3

7.2

7.2

7.9

7.8

7.7

7.7

7.5

7.7

7.6

7.5

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

2020

26.8

6.1

0.5

5.5

7.2

7.5

Q4

Our Gross Profit ROA is primarily

impacted by 3 key drivers

Client Cash and Interest Income and Other ROAs have declined year-over-year as lower interest rates reduce returns on client and corporate cash

Transaction & Fee ROA is driven by

Advisor count and trading levels; market driven asset growth causes a ROA decline

even as advisor driven fees continue to grow, as they don't move with assets

Asset levels drive Advisory & Commission Fees and Other Asset Based ROAs, which have remained consistent as advisors continue

to shift to advisory and we leverage our

distribution capabilities

Gross Profit*

22.1

22.2

22.1

21.9

21.5

21.7

21.3

20.9

20.7

ROA prior to

client cash:

Note: All periods were based on the trailing twelve months.

11

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

OPEX % of Assets continued to decrease, primarily driven by Core G&A*

Total OPEX % of Assets(15) (bps)

Core G&A*

Promotional

YOY

SEQ

Employee Share-based Compensation

D&A Expense (ex Amortization of Intangible Assets)

Change

Change

Amortization of Intangible Assets

Regulatory

18.8

18.6

18.6

18.7

18.3

18.3

18.2

17.8

17.5

-0.8

-0.3

0.9

1.0

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.3

0.9

0.9

0.0

0.0

1.4

1.4

1.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

1.4

1.4

0.0

0.0

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.0

3.2

2.9

2.8

2.9

2.9

2.9

2.9

0.4

0.4

-0.1

0.0

2.8

2.7

-0.2

-0.1

12.5

12.5

12.6

12.5

12.3

12.2

12.2

11.9

11.8

-0.5

-0.1

Q4 (18)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

Note: All periods were based on the trailing twelve months.

12

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Q4 Client Cash balances increased 5% sequentially

Client Cash balances ($ billions)

ICA Balances (EOP) DCA Balances (EOP)

Money Market Account Balances (EOP)

Purchased Money Market Funds (EOP)

Average Fee Yield(19)

Annual potential Gross Profit* benefit from rising interest rates

Estimated Interest Rate Sensitivity with ICA Balances of ~$37B (with ~$12B of fixed ICA balances)

$34.9

$4.9 $30.7

$5.1 $4.8

$24.8 $4.3

$21.7

196 bps

220 bps

$30.1 $31.2

$1.0 $1.8

$3.5 $2.6

$4.3 $4.6

$21.3 $22.2

217 bps

211 bps

$47.8

$2.8 $1.8

$33.7 $8.7

$2.4 $34.5 $1.9 $5.0

$24.4

193 bps

168 bps

$45.3

$46.6

$48.9

$1.9

$2.3

$2.8

$1.5

$1.5

$8.2

$1.6

$8.0

$7.7

$34.7

$37.3

$33.1

100 bps

95 bps

87 bps

~$30M to ~$50M for each additional rate hike

~$120M-$200M

~$90M-$150M

~$60M-$100M

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

(In bps)

2018

2019

Q4 Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020

~$30M-$50M

ICA Fee Yield

215

250

249

241

222

195

127

118

108

DCA Fee Yield

207

220

226

217

184

142

31

38

30

Purchased MM

n/a

n/a

n/a

29

29

29

27

20

13

Fee Yield

MM Account

75

77

74

68

69

58

16

9

5

Fee Yield

Average Fee

196

220

217

211

193

168

100

95

87

Yield :

Client Cash % of

5.6%

4.5%

4.3%

4.3%

4.4%

7.1%

5.9%

5.7%

5.4%

Total Assets:

Avg. FFER +25 bps

+50 bps

+75 bps

+100 bps

Note: assumes change based on Q4 2020 end of period ICA balances of ~$37B (with ~$12B of fixed ICA balances), deposit betas of 25-50%, ~$15M change in DCA revenue per 25 bps rate hike, and ~$3M change in interest expense on floating rate debt per 25 bps rate hike

13

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

In Q4, ICA balances remained well above 2019 levels

ICA balances remain elevated

  • Overflow ICA Balances ($B)
  • Variable ICA Balances ($B)
  • Fixed Rate ICA Balances ($B)

Fixed Rate ICA Balance % (excludes Overflow ICA Balances)

~40%

~40%

~40%

~50%

~40%

~40%

~35%

~35%

~35%

Overflow balances provide capacity when balances spike

  • When elevated market volatility leads ICA balances to temporarily exceed our variable contract capacity, we use overflow contracts
  • In the current interest rate environment, the net interest rate earned on overflow contracts averages 1 to 2 basis points

Variable balances are mostly indexed to Fed Funds

$34.5

$34.7

$37.3

$33.1

$2.1

$2.9

$24.8

$24.4

$19.8

$0.9

$21.7

$21.3

$22.2

$21.9

$22.7

$19.3

$22.7

$5.1 LIBOR

$17.7

Fed Funds

Q4 2020 ($B)

  • Most variable balances are indexed to Fed Funds + a spread (~20 to ~30 bps)
  • However, some are indexed to short-term LIBOR (1ML and 3 ML)

$14.9

$12.1

$12.7

$12.3

$13.2

$9.0

$9.0

$9.0

$9.0

$12.3

$12.3

$13.3

$12.8

$12.4

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Fixed rate ICA contracts are laddered over ~5 years

Maturing Contracts ($B)

• Weighted average yield

Matures in the

(as of end of Q4 2020)

across ladder is ~255 bps

first half of 2021

$5.0

$1.5

$2.2

$2.8

$0.8

Maturing

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

~150

~295

~330

~195

~180

Yield (bps)

Note: Yields shown on this page are prior to client deposit rates (~1 bps) and administrator fees (~4 bps), other than overflow yields which are shown as net of these fees.

14

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

We remain focused on investing to drive organic growth while delivering long-term operating leverage in our core business

Long-term cost strategy

  • Deliver operating leverage in core business
  • Prioritize investments that drive additional growth
  • Drive productivity and efficiency
  • Adapt cost trajectory as environment evolves

2021 Core G&A* context

  • Our 2020 Core G&A* was $925M, translating to a 6.5% year-over-year growth rate, which was in the lower half of our $915M to $940M outlook range
  • We are seeing positive results as we continue to prioritize investments that drive organic growth and deliver operating leverage in our core business
  • Given this, in 2021 we plan to continue investing for growth at a similar rate to 2020
  • Our 2021 Core G&A* outlook range is ~5.5% to ~8% year-over-year growth prior to Waddell & Reed, or $975M to $1,000M

Recent expense trajectory, prior to acquisitions

Core G&A* outlook

<1%

2016

Annual Core G&A* Growth

6.5%

~5.5% - ~8%

5%

6%

2%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Prior to NPH

Prior to

Outlook

acquisitions

prior to

Waddell & Reed

2020 Actual

$925M

2021 Outlook

$975M - $1,000M

Prior to Waddell & Reed

15

Based on the Company's 2018 Core G&A* prior to NPH and AdvisoryWorld related expenses compared to the Company's 2017 Core G&A* prior to NPH-related expenses.

Based on the Company's total 2018 Core G&A*.

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Our balance sheet remained strong in Q4…

Cash Available for Corporate Use ($ millions)

Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio

Management Target

Range (3.25x-3.5x)

Management

$376

Target Cash:

(~$200M)

Management Target Range

$339

$296

$282

$252

$280

(2x-2.75X)

$227

$204

$236

2.15x

2.15x 2.16x

2.07x

2.05x

1.99x

2.00x

2.05x

2.03x

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

Note: Term Loan B and Senior Notes do not have financial covenants.

16

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

…And we are currently prioritizing capital deployment to organic growth and M&A

Shareholder Capital Returns ($ millions)

Share Repurchases

Dividends

Total Payout Ratio as a % of EPS prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets*

(As of 12/31/20)

107%

87%

93%

105%

101%

101%

$170

18%

17%

16%

$350M

$139

$146

$146

$151

$140

Remaining

$118

$125

$125

$130

$120

$150

Capital deployment focused

$650M

on organic growth and M&A

Repurchased ~6% of shares

Deployed

from Q2 2019 to Q1 2020

$20

$20

$20

$22

$21

$21

$20

$20

$20

$20

$20

$20

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

$1B Share Repurchase

2018

2019

2020

Authorization

Diluted Share

88.2

86.7

85.4

83.8

82.7

81.2

80.1

80.6

80.9

Count (M):

  • Increased share repurchase authorization to $1B as of December 31, 2018.

17

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Appendix

18

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Monthly metrics dashboard through December 2020

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets ($ billions)

Total Net New Assets ($ billions)

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

Advisory Assets % Total

YOY

SEQ

Change Change

$764

$767

$737

$746

$762

$792

$823

$810

$808

$873

$903

18%

3%

$670

$718

49.9%

50.1%

50.3%

50.6%

51.1%

49.6%

48.9%

49.3%

48.6%

48.1%

48.3%

48.1%

47.8%

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2019

2020

Client Cash Balances ($ billions)

Total Organic NNA Dividends plus interest minus Advisory Fees Acquired NNA

Annualized Organic Growth Rate

10.8%

9.5%

8.2%

9.1%

8.7%

7.0%

7.4%

7.4%

7.3%

6.1%

5.5%

4.6%

4.7%

$7.4

$$7-.9

$5.9

$5.6

$5.4

$6.5

$5.3

$5.1

$2.3

$3.5

$3.4

$4.2

$1.5

$2.5

$3.0

$0.5

$1.2

$1.3

$2.9

$3.1

$0.5

$1.1

$0.0

$0.5

$5.5

$0.1

$0.2

$4.1

$0.0

$0.5

$2.9

$3.4

$4.8

$4.3

$3.2

$3.7

$2.9

$2.6

$4.0

$5.0

$4.4

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2019

2020

Net Buy (Sell) Activity ($ billions)

Total Client Cash Balances (EOP)

Client Cash % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

YOY

SEQ

Change Change

$47.8

$47.0

$46.2

$45.3

$45.1

$45.1

$46.6

$48.3

$48.1

$48.9

45%

2%

$33.7

$33.5

$34.2

7.1%

6.5%

6.2%

5.9%

5.7%

5.5%

5.7%

6.0%

5.5%

5.4%

4.4%

4.4%

4.6%

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2019

2020

$4.5

$3.9

$4.1

$3.9

$4.5

$3.6

$4.2

$5.6

$3.2

$2.9

$2.9

$2.5

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2019

2020

$(8.2)

Calculated as current period total organic net new assets multiplied by twelve, divided by preceding period Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets.

19

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Q4 Gross Profit* increased 6% sequentially

Gross Profit* ($ millions)

Net Advisory & Commission Fees

Other Asset-Based(17) Interest Income and Other, net

Transaction & Fee, Net of BC&E

Client Cash

$556

$536

$543

$538

$576

$534

$508

$506

$151

$488

$105

$173

$163

$155

$162

$109

$148

$8

$116

$10

$8

$13

$13

$16

$16

$14

$120

$9

$112

$102

$106

$102

$105

$102

$101

$103

$123

$127

$130

$134

$134

$131

$145

$153

$118

$126

$137

$129

$132

$134

$162

$131

$142

$153

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

Gross Profit*prior

$360

$383

$374

$380

$383

$424

$372

$397

$429

to client cash:

20

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Q4 Total OPEX increased 5% sequentially, and increased 7% year-over-year

Total OPEX(20) ($ millions)

Core G&A*

Promotional

  • Employee Share-based Compensation D&A Expense (ex Amortization of Intangible Assets)

Amortization of Intangible Assets

Regulatory

$345

$363

$333

$339

$339

$325

$17

$319

$17

$314

$17

$17

$29

$307

$16

$16

$16

$26

$27

$17

$28

$8

$24

$9

$16

$7

$22

$23

$7

$7

$9

$27

$8

$8

$6

$5

$8

$23

$8

$8

$48

$10

$8

$7

$6

$9

$62

$51

$57

$58

$45

$51

$45

$41

$216

$213

$211

$215

$230

$223

$222

$227

$252

Q4 (18)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

21

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Net Buy (Sell) Activity was $12.2 billion in Q4

Net Buy (Sell) Activity(21)

Net Buy (Sell) Activity ($billions)

Client Cash % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets

12.9

12.5

12.2

9.2

9.7

9.0

9.8

9.3

8.5

7.1%

5.9%

5.7%

4.3%

4.1%

5.6%

4.5%

4.3%

4.3%

4.4%

5.4%

2.3

0.2

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

2020

22

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Calculation of Gross Profit

Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of gross profit under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 of this presentation for additional information.

Set forth below is a calculation of Gross Profit for the periods presented on pages 5, 9, 10 and 19.

$ in millions

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Total net revenues

$1,581

$1,460

$1,367

$1,463

$1,448

$1,416

$1,390

$1,372

$1,317

Advisory and commission expense

1,030

937

860

871

894

857

838

800

793

Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees

18

18

19

17

16

16

16

16

16

Gross Profit

$534

$506

$488

$576

$538

$543

$536

$556

$508

23

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EBITDA under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 of this presentation for additional information.

Below are reconciliations of the Company's net income to EBITDA for the periods presented on page 5:

$ in millions

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

NET INCOME

$112

$104

$102

$156

$127

$132

$146

$155

$120

Non-operating interest expense and other

25

25

26

29

31

32

34

33

32

Provision for income taxes

34

32

36

52

38

46

49

48

42

Depreciation and amortization

29

28

27

27

26

24

23

23

22

Amortization of intangible assets

17

17

17

17

17

16

16

16

16

Loss on extinguishment of debt

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

0

0

EBITDA

$217

$205

$207

$280

$242

$250

$268

$276

$232

24

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 of this presentation for additional information.

Below are the following reconciliations of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to GAAP EPS for the periods presented on page 5:

in millions, except per share data

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

GAAP EPS

$1.38

$1.29

$1.27

$1.92

$1.53

$1.57

$1.71

$1.79

$1.36

Amortization of intangible assets

$17

$17

$17

$17

$17

$16

$16

$16

$16

Tax benefit

($5)

($5)

($5)

($5)

($5)

($4)

($5)

($5)

($4)

Amortization of intangible assets net of tax

$12

$12

$12

$12

$12

$12

$12

$12

$11

Diluted share count

80.9

80.6

80.1

81.2

82.7

83.8

85.4

86.7

88.2

EPS impact

$0.15

$0.15

$0.15

$0.15

$0.15

$0.14

$0.14

$0.13

$0.13

EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets

$1.53

$1.44

$1.42

$2.06

$1.68

$1.71

$1.85

$1.93

$1.49

25

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Reconciliation of Core G&A to Total Operating Expenses

Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 of this presentation for additional information.

Below are reconciliations of Core G&A to the Company's total operating expenses for the periods presented on pages 11, 14 and 20:

$ in millions

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Core G&A

$252

$227

$222

$223

$230

$215

$211

$213

$216

Regulatory charges

9

8

6

6

8

8

9

8

10

Promotional

48

58

45

57

51

62

41

51

45

Employee share-based compensation

8

7

8

9

7

7

7

8

5

Total G&A

$317

$301

$281

$295

$296

$292

$268

$280

$276

Advisory and commissions

1,030

937

860

871

894

857

838

800

793

Depreciation and amortization

29

28

27

27

26

24

23

23

22

Amortization of intangible assets

17

17

17

17

17

16

16

16

16

Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees

18

18

19

17

16

16

16

16

16

Total operating expenses

$1,410

$1,300

$1,203

$1,226

$1,248

$1,205

$1,161

$1,135

$1,123

$ in millions

Q4 2018

Core G&A

$216

NPH related Core G&A

15

AdvisoryWorld related Core G&A

2

Total Core G&A prior to NPH and AdvisoryWorld

$199

Estimated NPH related Core G&A for Q4 2018

26

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Footnotes

  1. In April 2020, the Company updated its definition of net new assets to include dividends plus interest, minus advisory fees (see FNs 4 and 5). Net new assets figures for periods prior to Q2 2020 appearing in this presentation have been recast using the updated definition.
  2. Represents the estimated Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.
  3. Reflects retention of advisory and commission revenues, calculated by deducting the prior year production of the annualized year-to-date attrition rate, over the prior year total production.
  4. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts (including advisory assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees (see FN 1). The Company considers conversions to and from advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals respectively. Annualized growth is calculated as the current period organic Net New Advisory Assets divided by preceding period total Advisory Assets, multiplied by four.
  5. Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts (including brokerage accounts serviced by Allen & Company advisors) less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest (see FN 1). The Company considers conversions to and from brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals respectively. Annualized growth is calculated as the current period organic Net New Brokerage Assets divided by preceding period total Brokerage Assets, multiplied by four.
  6. Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.
  7. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial.
  8. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company of Florida LLC ("Allen & Company").
  9. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform. Annualized growth is calculated as the current period Net New Hybrid Advisory Assets divided by preceding period total Hybrid Advisory Assets, multiplied by four.
  10. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform. Annualized growth is calculated as the current period Net New Corporate Advisory Assets divided by preceding period total Corporate Advisory Assets, multiplied by four.
  11. Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.
  12. Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets (see FN 11) accounts less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts. Annualized growth is calculated as the current period Net New Centrally Managed Assets divided by preceding period total Centrally Managed Assets, multiplied by four.
  13. Represents the average month-end Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets for the period.
  14. Represents total trailing twelve-month Gross Profit* for the period, divided by average month-end Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets for the period (see FN 13).
  15. Represents total trailing twelve-month operating expenses for the period, excluding production-related expense ("OPEX"), divided by average month-end Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets for the period (see FN 13). Production-related expense includes advisory and commissions expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes Core G&A*, Regulatory, Promotional, Employee Share-Based Compensation, Depreciation & Amortization and Amortization of Intangible Assets.
  16. EBIT ROA is calculated as Gross Profit ROA (see FN 14) less OPEX ROA (see FN 15).
  17. Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but not including fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
  18. These results include $2M in Core G&A* related to our acquisition of AdvisoryWorld.
  19. Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the quarter.
  20. Represents operating expenses for the period, excluding production-related expense. Production-related expense includes advisory and commissions expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes Core G&A*, Regulatory, Promotional, Employee Share-Based Compensation, Depreciation & Amortization and Amortization of Intangible Assets.
  21. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.

27

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
11:06aLPL FINANCIAL : Q4 2020 Historical Information
PU
11:04aLPL FINANCIAL : Q4 2020 Key Metrics Presentation
PU
10:15aLPL FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (LPLA) LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Reports Q4 EPS $1.3..
MT
10:15aLPL FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (LPLA) LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Posts Q4 Revenue $1..
MT
10:07aLPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
10:06aLPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GL
02/02LPL FINANCIAL : 7 Steps to Creating a Successful Webinar
PU
02/01LPL FINANCIAL : Earns Perfect Score in HRC's Corporate Equality Index
PU
02/01LPL FINANCIAL : Earns Another Perfect Score in HRC's Annual Corporate Equality I..
AQ
02/01LPL FINANCIAL : Welcomes Financial Advisor Tiger Blackwell
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 815 M - -
Net income 2020 456 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 9 185 M 9 185 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 504
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 129,46 $
Last Close Price 115,85 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.11.16%9 185
MORGAN STANLEY3.02%128 118
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.8.82%103 523
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION0.79%100 455
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-7.86%51 335
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.6.02%40 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ