  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPLA   US50212V1008

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-02 pm EST
224.53 USD   -4.68%
05:58pLpl Financial : Q4 2022 Outlook Summary
PU
05:00pTranscript : LPL Financial Holdings Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023
CI
04:53pLPL Financial Holdings Posts Higher Q4 Results; Raises Quarterly Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LPL Financial : Q4 2022 Outlook Summary

02/02/2023 | 05:58pm EST
Q1 2023 Outlook Summary

Payout rate decrease to ~87%

Gross Profit

Based on current interest rates, ICA yield(1) increase to ~315 bps

Service and fee revenue roughly flat sequentially

Transaction revenue roughly flat sequentially

2023 Core G&A(2) of $1,335M to $1,370M

Expenses

Q1 2023 Core G&A of $320M to $325M

Promotional expense increase of ~$25M sequentially

Share-based compensation expense increase of ~$5M sequentially

Capital Return

Share repurchases of ~$250M

Cash dividend increase of 20% to $0.30 per share

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

1

Notice to Investors: Safe Harbor Statement and Endnotes

Notice to Investors: Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this presentation regarding LPL Financial Holdings Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company") future financial and operating results, growth, priorities, business strategies and outlook, including forecasts and statements relating to the Company's gross profit, payout rate, client cash yields, service and fee revenue, transaction revenue, core G&A expenses, promotional, share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses, capital returns and planned share repurchases, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. They reflect the Company's expectations as of February 2, 2023 and are not guarantees that the expectations or objectives expressed or implied will be achieved. The achievement of such expectations and objectives involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity or the timing of events to differ materially from the expressed or implied expectations of the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs, including the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees; changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based offerings; fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenues; effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions; whether the retail investors served by newly- recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company; the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations; the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves; changes made to the Company's services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company's gross profit streams and costs; the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and efficiencies expected to results from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs; and the other factors set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after February 2, 2023 and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's view as of any date subsequent to February 2, 2023.

Endnotes

  1. Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period. Incorporates 25 bps Fed hike on February 1, at a 25% deposit beta.
  2. Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; amortization of other intangibles; brokerage, clearing and exchange; interest expense on borrowings; loss on extinguishment of debt; promotional; acquisition costs; employee share-based compensation; and regulatory charges. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of core G&A to the Company's total expense, please see the Company's Q4 2022 Earnings Release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's outlook for core G&A to an outlook for total expense cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC

2

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2023 22:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 563 M - -
Net income 2022 839 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 17 872 M 17 872 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 141
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 224,53 $
Average target price 270,13 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Gates MD, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.8.97%18 750
MORGAN STANLEY14.48%164 468
CHARLES SCHWAB-6.02%146 072
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.6.50%127 411
CITIGROUP INC.15.30%101 007
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED7.63%46 291