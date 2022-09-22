Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPLA   US50212V1008

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
229.65 USD   +0.49%
04:20pLPL FINANCIAL : August 2022 Monthly Metrics
PU
04:20pLPL FINANCIAL : August 2022 Monthly Metrics Dashboard
PU
04:20pLPL FINANCIAL : August 2022 Monthly Metrics Historical File
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for August 2022

09/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for August 2022.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of August were $1.10 trillion, a decrease of $19.5 billion, or 1.7%, compared to the end of July 2022.

Total net new assets for August were $9.7 billion, translating to a 10.4% annualized growth rate. This included $2.6 billion of brokerage assets and $0.2 billion of advisory assets from People's United and $1.4 billion of brokerage assets from CUNA that onboarded in August(1). Total net new advisory assets were $4.2 billion, translating to an 8.5% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of August were $65.8 billion, a decrease of $3.6 billion compared to the end of July 2022. Net buying in August was $9.3 billion, a new monthly high.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)
August July Change August Change 
 2022 2022 M/M 2021 Y/Y 
Advisory and Brokerage Assets        
Advisory assets580.0 593.4 (2.3%)604.6 (4.1%)
Brokerage assets524.9 530.9 (1.1%)552.3 (5.0%)
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets1,104.8 1,124.3 (1.7%)1,156.9 (4.5%)
         
Total Net New Assets          
Net new advisory assets4.2 3.0 n/m 6.4 n/m 
Net new brokerage assets5.5 1.8 n/m 1.2 n/m 
Total Net New Assets9.7 4.8 n/m 7.6 n/m 
           
Organic Net New Assets          
Net new organic advisory assets4.2 3.0 n/m 6.4 n/m 
Net new organic brokerage assets5.5 1.8 n/m 1.2 n/m 
Total Organic Net New Assets9.7 4.8 n/m 7.6 n/m 
           
Net brokerage to advisory conversions0.9 0.4 n/m 1.2 n/m 
           
Client Cash Balances          
Insured cash account sweep47.1 41.9 12.4%33.2 41.9%
Deposit cash account sweep12.4 12.3 0.8%8.2 51.2%
Total Bank Sweep59.5 54.2 9.8%41.4 43.7%
Money market sweep3.2 13.9 (77.0%)6.3 (49.2%)
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties62.7 68.1 (7.9%)47.7 31.4%
Client cash account3.1 1.3 n/m 1.5 n/m 
Total Client Cash Balances65.8 69.4 (5.2%)49.2 33.7%
         
Net buy (sell) activity9.3 4.7 n/m 5.6 n/m 
           
Market Drivers        
S&P 500 Index (end of period)3,955 4,130 (4.2%)4,523 (12.6%)
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)1,844 1,885 (2.2%)2,274 (18.9%)
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)233 164 42.1%9 n/m 

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
(1) As of the end of August, $2.8 billion of client assets have onboarded from People's United out of a total of ~$5 billion and $27.6 billion of client assets have onboarded from CUNA out of a total of ~$30 billion.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@lplfinancial.com 
(617) 897-4574

Media Relations
media.relations@lplfinancial.com 
(980) 321-1232

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting nearly 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.


Analyst Recommendations on LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 558 M - -
Net income 2022 756 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 18 229 M 18 229 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 099
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 228,52 $
Average target price 248,70 $
Spread / Average Target 8,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Gates MD, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.42.74%18 229
MORGAN STANLEY-12.02%148 265
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-13.31%137 221
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-16.17%104 366
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-30.37%36 774
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-22.16%23 466