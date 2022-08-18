Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

08/18/2022
231.95 USD   +0.06%
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for July 2022

08/18/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for July 2022.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of July were $1.12 trillion, an increase of $59.7 billion, or 5.6%, compared to the end of June 2022.

Total net new assets for July were $4.8 billion, translating to a 5.4% annualized growth rate. This included $0.9 billion of brokerage assets from CUNA(1). Total net new advisory assets were $3.0 billion, translating to a 6.4% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of July were $69.4 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion compared to the end of June 2022. Net buying in July was $4.7 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)
July June Change July Change 
 2022 2022 M/M 2021 Y/Y 
Advisory and Brokerage Assets         
Advisory assets593.4 558.6 6.2%588.4 0.8%
Brokerage assets530.9 506.0 4.9%541.4 (1.9%)
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets1,124.3 1,064.6 5.6%1,129.9 (0.5%)
         
Total Net New Assets         
Net new advisory assets3.0 4.1 n/m 5.7 n/m 
Net new brokerage assets1.8 6.5 n/m 4.3 n/m 
Total Net New Assets4.8 10.5 n/m 10.0 n/m 
           
Organic Net New Assets          
Net new organic advisory assets3.0 4.1 n/m 5.7 n/m 
Net new organic brokerage assets1.8 6.5 n/m 4.3 n/m 
Total Organic Net New Assets4.8 10.5 n/m 10.0 n/m 
           
Net brokerage to advisory conversions0.4 0.5 n/m 0.8 n/m 
          
Client Cash Balances         
Insured cash account sweep41.9 40.8 2.7%34.4 21.8%
Deposit cash account sweep12.3 12.3 0.0%7.9 55.7%
Total Bank Sweep54.2 53.1 2.1%42.2 28.4%
Money market sweep13.9 15.0 (7.3%)4.3 n/m 
Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties68.1 68.1 0.0%46.6 46.1%
Client cash account1.3 1.5 (13.3%)1.3 0.0%
Total Client Cash Balances69.4 69.6 (0.3%)47.9 44.9%
           
Net buy (sell) activity4.7 2.0 n/m 6.5 n/m 
           
Market Drivers          
S&P 500 Index (end of period)4,130 3,785 9.1%4,395 (6.0%)
Russell 2000 Index (end of period)1,885 1,708 10.4%2,226 (15.3%)
Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)164 119 37.8%10 n/m 
         
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
(1)   As of the end of July, $26.2 billion of client assets have onboarded from CUNA out of a total of ~$30 billion.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”) business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@lplfinancial.com
(617) 897-4574

Media Relations
media.relations@lplfinancial.com
(980) 321-1232

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting nearly 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

 


