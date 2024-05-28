SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Roger Frank and Michael Ward, CFP®, of Frank Financial Concepts have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Berthel Fisher & Co.



Frank started his career as a financial professional in 1996, working for several investment firms before founding Frank Financial Concepts in 2003. Ward joined the industry as an admin right out of college, working his way up to owning his practice. He teamed up with Frank in 2018.

With offices in Lincoln, Neb., and Scottsdale, Ariz., Frank Financial Concepts is a holistic financial firm committed to helping people pursue their financial goals. Frank and Ward believe in educating clients about their finances, and they encourage clients to share all aspects of their financial situation, including debt, income, investments, savings and goals, to help develop a holistic plan that addresses all of their needs.

“We tell our clients, ‘Your mission is our mission,’” Frank said. “We are deeply committed to putting the right plans in place to help clients work toward their financial goals. We believe that by providing them with sound financial information and advice, we can help them make more informed decisions about their money.”

The team decided to join LPL Financial because they were impressed with the Fortune 500 company’s technology platform and commitment to providing advisors with the tools they need to be successful.

“We are excited about the opportunity to grow our business with LPL Financial,” Ward said. “LPL’s size and scale mean we now have access to more investment selections, software and financial planning options that will benefit both us and our clients. LPL’s robust digital platform and integrated capabilities, including client reporting tools, will make our operations more efficient so that we can focus more of our time on serving clients.”

Frank added they also appreciate LPL’s Research team and market insights, as well as LPL’s succession resources that will be available to help him transition out of the business in years to come. He looks forward to attending LPL’s numerous conferences and having the ability to network with other like-minded advisors.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We’re pleased to welcome Roger and Mike to LPL and look forward to supporting their growth and success. We will continue to leverage our financial strength to make ongoing investments in technology and provide flexible solutions to help advisors design the perfect offering for their clients.”

