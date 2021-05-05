LPL Financial and Wealth Consulting Group Welcome Financial Advisor Joel Drake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Joel Drake has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligned with The Wealth Consulting Group, an existing LPL-affiliated OSJ group. He reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. Drake joins LPL from FSC Securities, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



Drake’s career in the financial services industry began in 1991, right out of college. He built a practice focused on helping pre‐retired and retired individuals, as well as corporations seeking advice and consulting services with an emphasis on retirement, tax, investment and estate planning. Drake and his longtime assistant Pam Traeger have joined The Wealth Consulting Group branch in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa.

“I’m a firm believer that my clients are better served when they can make informed decisions, and I take pride in our ability to turn complicated concepts into understandable action items,” said Drake, a member with Retirement Plan Advisory Group, an organization made up of accomplished financial professionals with a goal of producing enhanced value for sponsors of and participants in qualified and non-qualified retirement plans.

Drake turned to LPL and The Wealth Consulting Group looking for additional resources to help differentiate his practice and enhance the service experience for his clients. He said it was also important to join a publicly traded company committed to investing in its partners.

“With the vast resources that LPL offers, combined with the team approach and additional support from The Wealth Consulting Group, Pam and I believe we are going to be able to provide the very best possible experience for our clients,” Drake said, also noting that the move puts him in a better position to eventually bring on a junior advisor.

Jimmy Lee, CEO of The Wealth Consulting Group, stated, “I’m very happy to have the opportunity to support a friend and former colleague. Joel has built an amazing practice that is solely client focused. He’s a great addition as a partner to our existing WCG branch in Des Moines.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Joel and Pam to LPL and congratulate The Wealth Consulting Group on its continued growth. At LPL, we are committed to providing our advisors with the leading capabilities and resources designed to help them serve their client’s comprehensive wealth management needs. We will continue to invest and innovate to deliver the tools and technology that empower advisors to differentiate their practice and grow their business in the way that adds value to the clients they serve. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with Joel and The Wealth Consulting Group.”

