Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LPL Financial Holdings Inc.    LPLA

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LPL Financial : to Acquire Waddell & Reed's Wealth Management Business and Enter Into Long-Term Partnership with Macquarie

12/02/2020 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:16:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
05:43pMacquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial
DJ
05:37pMACQUARIE : Australia's Macquarie Group to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7..
RE
05:17pLPL FINANCIAL : to Acquire Waddell & Reed's Wealth Management Business and Enter..
PU
05:12pLPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
05:02pLPL Financial to Acquire Waddell & Reed's Wealth Management Business and Ente..
GL
01:59pLPL FINANCIAL : 5 Ways to Capture Multigenerational Wealth
PU
11/30Industrials Down On Growth Fears, Amid Rising Covid Cases -- Industrials Roun..
DJ
11/30LPL FINANCIAL : Welcomes Nautica Wealth Advisors
PU
11/24Inside Tuesday's Historic Dow Move -- Update
DJ
11/24Inside Tuesday's Historic Dow Move
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 786 M - -
Net income 2020 454 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 7 399 M 7 399 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 504
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 101,67 $
Last Close Price 93,33 $
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Scott Seese Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.1.17%7 399
MORGAN STANLEY23.79%114 486
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.17%84 081
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.0.28%83 263
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED22.85%56 037
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.62.80%45 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ