LPL Financial to Hold Investor and Analyst Day on November 16

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) will host an Investor and Analyst Day from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 16 at Convene 5th Avenue in New York City.



A copy of the event presentation will be made available to the public on the Company's Investor Relations website, investor.lpl.com, in the Events & Presentations section at 8:00 a.m. on November 16. A live webcast of the event will become accessible at 8:30 a.m. and the formal presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the presentation, also accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section, and will remain available until December 7.

In-person attendance at Investor Day requires advanced registration. Please email investor.relations@lplfinancial.com for further information.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investor.relations@lplfinancial.com

(617) 897-4574

Media Relations

media.relations@lplfinancial.com

(980) 321-1232

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that investors deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.