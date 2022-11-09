Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPLA   US50212V1008

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
258.11 USD   -4.02%
04:07pLPL Financial to Hold Investor and Analyst Day on November 16
GL
04:06pLPL Financial to Hold Investor and Analyst Day on November 16
GL
01:44aAsia stocks subdued as investors eye U.S. midterm, inflation data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LPL Financial to Hold Investor and Analyst Day on November 16

11/09/2022 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) will host an Investor and Analyst Day from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 16 at Convene 5th Avenue in New York City.

A copy of the event presentation will be made available to the public on the Company's Investor Relations website, investor.lpl.com, in the Events & Presentations section at 8:00 a.m. on November 16. A live webcast of the event will become accessible at 8:30 a.m. and the formal presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the presentation, also accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section, and will remain available until December 7.

In-person attendance at Investor Day requires advanced registration. Please email investor.relations@lplfinancial.com for further information.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@lplfinancial.com
(617) 897-4574

Media Relations
media.relations@lplfinancial.com
(980) 321-1232

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that investors deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.


All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
04:07pLPL Financial to Hold Investor and Analyst Day on November 16
GL
04:06pLPL Financial to Hold Investor and Analyst Day on November 16
GL
01:44aAsia stocks subdued as investors eye U.S. midterm, inflation data
RE
11/09LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/08Financials Up on Midterm Implications -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11/08Industrials Up Ahead of Midterm Election Results -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
11/08Energy Ticks Up as Commodity Prices Slide -- Energy Roundup
DJ
11/08LPL Financial Welcomes BancorpSouth to Its Institution Services Platform
GL
11/07Artiea Capital Management Joins LPL Financial
GL
11/07Artiea Capital Management Joins LPL Financial
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 567 M - -
Net income 2022 818 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 21 426 M 21 426 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 141
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 269,17 $
Average target price 289,17 $
Spread / Average Target 7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Gates MD, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.68.14%21 426
CHARLES SCHWABB-5.29%155 666
MORGAN STANLEY-12.83%144 133
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.23%127 773
CITIGROUP INC.-23.63%89 328
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-30.90%35 292