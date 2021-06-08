Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPLA   US50212V1008

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LPL Financial to Present at the Virtual Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

06/08/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette will present at the virtual Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 15.

The virtual presentation takes place at 2:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investor.lpl.com, with a replay available on the website beginning two hours after the presentation. The replay will remain available through July 6.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report)
No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020)
No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Investor Relations – Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574
Media Relations – Lauren Hoyt-Williams, (980) 321-1232
investor.lpl.com/contactus.cfm


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
04:05pLPL Financial to Present at the Virtual Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payment..
GL
06/07LPL FINANCIAL  : Hires Waddell & Reed's Shawn Mihal
PU
06/07LPL Financial Hires Waddell & Reed's Shawn Mihal to Lead Institution Services
GL
06/03LPL Financial Earns Spot Among 2021 Fortune 500 List
GL
06/02Financials Flat On Treasury Yield View -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/02LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01LPL FINANCIAL  : Welcomes Benchmark Financial Services
PU
05/30LPL FINANCIAL  : 5 Steps to Creating a Client Persona
PU
05/27INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at LPL Financial Holdings Disposes of Shares for Tax Sl..
MT
05/25LPL FINANCIAL  : & INC Advisors Welcome Bergen Point Wealth Management
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 316 M - -
Net income 2021 510 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 429 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 11 334 M 11 334 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 815
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 178,09 $
Last Close Price 141,78 $
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Gates Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.36.04%11 334
MORGAN STANLEY36.01%173 425
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION40.89%140 967
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.47.19%137 791
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.36%49 485
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-5.92%35 184