Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (“LPL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPLA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 5, 2024, a federal judge granted Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (“Ameriprise’s”) request for a temporary restraining order against LPL after two former Ameriprise brokers joined LPL and allegedly used confidential client information to improperly solicit their former clients to switch firms.

If you purchased LPL securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724968289/en/