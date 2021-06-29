Log in
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

Two LPL Financial Advisors Among Nation's Best Women Advisors

06/29/2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that two longtime LPL financial advisors, Susan Kaplan and Laila Pence, were once again named to Barron’s annual list of Top 100 Women Advisors. In a year that required advisors to maintain extreme patience and discipline to meet the demands of a rapidly shifting market, both advisors ranked in the Top 15 of the elite list.

Kaplan, of Kaplan Financial Services, in Newton, Mass., ranked No. 10 on the 2021 list and Pence, of Pence Wealth Management in Newport Beach, Calif., ranked No. 14. See the full list of this year’s honorees here.

“We are overjoyed to see Susan and Laila recognized for their successes once again,” said Angela Xavier, executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services Business Consulting at LPL Financial. “Given their remarkable work and interactions with both clients and colleagues, it is evident that these two women deserve this prestigious honor. Susan and Laila are excellent role models within LPL and wonderful examples of how the independent model gives women the opportunity to reach their full potential in the industry. We look forward to continuing to support their growth as financial advisors and leaders.”

LPL Financials’ women advisors have received consistent recognition in the industry – most recently in March 2021, 19 LPL Financial advisors were named to Forbes’ Top Women Wealth Advisors list. More information about LPL Financial’s initiatives to support its established community of female advisors can be found on the firm's website.

When compiling its rankings for the Top 100 Women Advisors, Barron’s takes into account advisors’ assets under management, rate of asset preservation, revenue generated for their firms and the quality of their practices.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. 

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Barron’s, Forbes and LPL are separate entities.

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lplfinancial.com


