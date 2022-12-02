Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPLA   US50212V1008

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.

(LPLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
235.71 USD   +1.21%
05:42pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pTech Down on November Jobs Report -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:25pFinancials Down as Traders Reconsider Fed Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

12/02/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Shares of power producers fell as some Treasury yields rose in the wake of a surprisingly strong jobs report.

In recent speeches, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has hinted the central bank is preparing for a moderation in inflation and economic growth, weighing on Treasury yields, said one strategist.

"The market has previously roared higher" on the sentiment that "'if things get really bad of course he'll stop...' That's what the market does, just that -- it extrapolates," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

On Friday, Treasury and equity markets were extrapolating a prolonged period of aggressive rate policy because of the robust jobs data.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1741ET

Analyst Recommendations on LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 562 M - -
Net income 2022 815 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 18 538 M 18 538 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 141
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 232,89 $
Average target price 276,58 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hogan Arnold President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Audette Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
James S. Putnam Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Gates MD, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Judy Ricketts Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.45.47%18 842
MORGAN STANLEY-5.19%157 298
CHARLES SCHWABB-1.85%154 081
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.0.94%136 917
CITIGROUP INC.-20.88%93 763
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.38%39 362