SAVE THE DATE: LPP's 1Q23/24 videoconference, 15th June, 11.30 am CEST

Dear Sir or Madame,

LPP, the leading CEE fashion company, has the pleasure to invite you to participate in its videoconference, on Thursday, 15th June, 11.30 am CEST.

The CFO, Przemysław Lutkiewicz and IR Manager, Magdalena Kopaczewska will comment on the company's 1Q23/24 numbers and developments.

Videoconference in English will be available under the following link:

https://livingmedia.com.pl/live/lpp/market1Q2023

During the online broadcast participants will have the possibility to ask questions using chat.

______________________________________________________________________________

LPP is a Polish family business and one of the fastest growing clothing companies in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. For 30 years, it has been successfully operating in Poland and abroad, offering its collections in such prestigious capitals as London, Helsinki or Tel Aviv. LPP manages five fashion brands: Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito, and Sinsay, whose offer is available today in stationary and online stores in nearly 40 markets worldwide. The company has a chain of nearly 2000 stores with the total area of 1.6 million m2 and distributes clothing and accessories to three continents every year. LPP also plays an important role as it employs nearly 30 thousand people in its offices and sales structures in Poland, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the WIG20 index and belongs to the prestigious MSCI Poland index.