  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. LPP SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPP   PLLPP0000011

LPP SA

(LPP)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:30:38 2023-06-09 am EDT
13820.00 PLN   +4.86%
04:22aSave The Date : LPP's 1Q23/24 videoconference, 15th June, 11.30 am CEST
PU
05/31LPP Recommends Dividend Payouts of At Least 50% of Net Profits - Dividend Policy for 2023-26
CI
05/25Lpp : Towards a circular economy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAVE THE DATE: LPP's 1Q23/24 videoconference, 15th June, 11.30 am CEST

06/09/2023 | 04:22am EDT
Dear Sir or Madame,

LPP, the leading CEE fashion company, has the pleasure to invite you to participate in its videoconference, on Thursday, 15th June, 11.30 am CEST.

The CFO, Przemysław Lutkiewicz and IR Manager, Magdalena Kopaczewska will comment on the company's 1Q23/24 numbers and developments.

Videoconference in English will be available under the following link:

https://livingmedia.com.pl/live/lpp/market1Q2023

During the online broadcast participants will have the possibility to ask questions using chat.

______________________________________________________________________________

LPP is a Polish family business and one of the fastest growing clothing companies in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. For 30 years, it has been successfully operating in Poland and abroad, offering its collections in such prestigious capitals as London, Helsinki or Tel Aviv. LPP manages five fashion brands: Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito, and Sinsay, whose offer is available today in stationary and online stores in nearly 40 markets worldwide. The company has a chain of nearly 2000 stores with the total area of 1.6 million m2 and distributes clothing and accessories to three continents every year. LPP also plays an important role as it employs nearly 30 thousand people in its offices and sales structures in Poland, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the WIG20 index and belongs to the prestigious MSCI Poland index.

Attachments

Disclaimer

LPP SA published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 08:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 18 612 M 4 478 M 4 478 M
Net income 2024 1 416 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2024 4 501 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
P/E ratio 2024 16,4x
Yield 2024 3,16%
Capitalization 24 451 M 5 883 M 5 883 M
EV / Sales 2024 1,56x
EV / Sales 2025 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart LPP SA
Duration : Period :
LPP SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LPP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13 180,00 PLN
Average target price 12 982,75 PLN
Spread / Average Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marek Leszek Piechocki Chairman-Management Board
Milosz Wisniewski Independent Chairman-Supervisory Board
Magdalena Sekula Member-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Maria Slupski Member-Supervisory Board
Wojciech Eugeniusz Olejniczak Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LPP SA23.76%5 883
INDITEX34.29%112 030
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.26.70%74 564
KERING5.68%66 050
ROSS STORES, INC.-11.05%34 886
HENNES & MAURITZ AB28.37%21 568
