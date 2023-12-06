SAVE THE DATE: LPP's 3Q23/24 videoconference, 14th December, 11.30 am CET

LPP is a Polish family business and one of the fastest growing clothing companies in the region of Central and Eastern Europe. For 30 years, it has been successfully operating in Poland and abroad, offering its collections in such prestigious capitals as London, Helsinki or Tel Aviv. LPP manages five fashion brands: Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito, and Sinsay, whose offer is available today in stationary and online stores in nearly 40 markets worldwide. The company has a chain of over 2000 stores with the total area of 1.7 million m2 and distributes clothing and accessories to 3 continents every year. LPP also plays an important role as it employs nearly 30 thousand people in its offices and sales structures in Poland, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the WIG20 index and belongs to the prestigious MSCI Poland index.
LPP SA specializes in creating, manufacturing and marketing clothes for men, women and children. Products are sold under the Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito and Sinsay brands. The group's activity is organized around 3 families of products:
- clothes: jackets, coats, pullovers, sweaters, pants, dresses, shirts, etc.;
- underwear;
- accessories: hats, scarves, gloves, etc.
At the end of 2021, products are marketed through a network of 2,244 stores worldwide.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Poland (39.3%), Eastern Europe (27.8%), Europe (32.7%) and Middle East (0.2%).