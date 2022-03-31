Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. LQwD FinTech Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
LQWD FINTECH CORP.

Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/31 03:59:20 pm EDT
0.205 CAD   -4.65%
04:43pLQWD FINTECH : A Lightning Leap into the Future
03/30LQWD FINTECH : The Swiss Take on Bitcoin
03/18LQWD FINTECH : Goes Global
LQwD FinTech : A Lightning Leap into the Future

03/31/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
From an investor's point of view, Bitcoin's price performance may seem lacklustre recently, but it hasn't affected the Bitcoin Lightning Network's explosive growth over the past eighteen months.

The Lightning Network, although still in its infancy, is having new uses discovered daily, with astronomical adoption rates for this new technology. And just as the name suggests, Lightning Network transacts lightning fast, at millions of transactions per second, at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional payment rails such as Visa.

In a report dated October 2021, Arcane Research estimates that by 2030, the network could see more than 700 million global users leading to as many as 364 trillion transactions per year.

[Link]

The above chart highlights the network's exponential growth over the past year: The total locked Bitcoin assets at work on the network has tripled from 1089 to 3500 since last year.

LQwD is capitalizing on this explosive growth by capturing as much market share on the network as possible. We are developing infrastructure and the continuous roll out of Lightning Network nodes worldwide. This widespread reach will lead to an anticipated earning of transaction fees through LQwD's infrastructure. Follow our growth on 1ml.com.

Let's grow!

Disclaimer

LQwD FinTech Corp. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 20:41:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -0,81 M -0,65 M -0,65 M
Net cash 2021 1,84 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,0 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 55,6x
EV / Sales 2021 70,6x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 77,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shone Anstey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Alan Brent MacNeil Chief Financial Officer
Albert Szmigielski Chief Technology Officer
D. Kim Evans Independent Director
Dean Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LQWD FINTECH CORP.-47.56%17
NAYAX LTD.-45.43%629