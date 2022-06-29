LQwD FinTech : Financial Statement | Period ended February 28, 2022

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT June 27, 2022 Edmonton, Alberta

To the Shareholders of LQwD Fintech Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of LQwD Fintech Corp. (the Company), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at February 28, 2022, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at February 28, 2022, and the consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter - Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

We draw your attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company had working capital of $8,801,613 but also had an accumulated deficit of $46,170,151. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Matter

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2021 were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements on June 28, 2021.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information, other than the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon, which includes Management's Discussion and Analysis.