LQwD FinTech : Financial Statement | Period ended February 28, 2022

06/29/2022
LQWD FINTECH CORP.

Consolidated Financial Statements

February 28, 2022

and

February 28, 2021

Audited

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

1

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

June 27, 2022

Edmonton, Alberta

To the Shareholders of LQwD Fintech Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of LQwD Fintech Corp. (the Company), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at February 28, 2022, and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at February 28, 2022, and the consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter - Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

We draw your attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company had working capital of $8,801,613 but also had an accumulated deficit of $46,170,151. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Matter

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2021 were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements on June 28, 2021.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information, other than the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon, which includes Management's Discussion and Analysis.

(continues)

Independent Auditor's Report to the Shareholders of LQwD Fintech Corp. (continued)

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(continues)

Independent Auditor's Report to the Shareholders of LQwD Fintech Corp. (continued)

  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Justin Rousseau.

Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

LQWD FINTECH CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

February 28,

February 28,

2022

2021

Assets

Current:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

871,449

$

1,836,827

Amounts receivable

39,696

62,313

Digital currencies (Note 8)

8,295,599

387,083

Prepaid expenses

47,636

53,571

Non-Current:

9,254,380

2,339,794

Intangible assets (Note 5)

5,649,733

561,024

Goodwill (Note 12)

2,838,279

-

Property and equipment (Note 6)

178,250

2,583

Restricted cash

65,135

39,684

$

17,985,777

$

2,943,085

Liabilities and Equity

Current:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

400,775

$

92,553

Current portion of lease liability

51,992

-

Non-Current:

452,767

92,553

Long term portion of lease liability

77,362

-

530,129

92,553

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock (Note 6(b))

55,823,279

23,005,991

Contributed surplus (Note 7(d))

7,802,520

1,900,648

Shares subscribed (Note 7(f))

-

1,062,010

Revaluation reserve (Note 8)

-

92,083

Deficit

(46,170,151)

(23,210,200)

17,455,648

2,850,532

$

17,985,777

$

2,943,085

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (15)

See accompanying notes.

These financial statements are authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on June 28, 2022.

"Giuseppe (Pino) Perone"

…………………………………………………Director

Giuseppe (Pino) Perone

"Ashley Garnot"

…………………………………………………Director

Ashley Garnot

3

Disclaimer

LQwD FinTech Corp. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 17:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
