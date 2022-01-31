Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  LQwD FinTech Corp.
  News
  Summary
    LQWD   CA50213W1077

LQWD FINTECH CORP.

(LQWD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/31 11:16:00 am
0.23 CAD   +4.55%
03:22pLQWD FINTECH : Jack Dorsey's Cash App integrates Lightning
PU
01/05LQwD Provides Corporate & Operational Highlights
AQ
2021LQwD Announces Stock Options
AQ
Summary 
Summary

LQwD FinTech : Jack Dorsey's Cash App integrates Lightning

01/31/2022 | 03:22pm EST
The new year opened up with some great news that Block, formerly known as Square, is integrating the Lightning Network into its popular Cash App, a move first promised in 2019. Jack Dorsey's Cash App, a mobile payments service, has just successfully integrated Lightning.

Cash App is a mobile payments service run by Square Inc., a financial payments company that Dorsey had co-founded back in 2009. The year 2021 was a year of expansion for Square: it acquired music streaming service, Tidal, and TBD a Bitcoin-based developer platform; and renamed Square Crypto to Spiral. Additionally, Square Inc. changed its name to Block Inc. to acknowledge its expanding business and to underline its engagement with the Bitcoin blockchain's main strength: giving economic empowerment to a wide range of people.

Square Crypto released a Lightning Development Kit (LDK) to help Bitcoin developers integrate Lightning to their applications. Square Crypto made a decision to support Lightning capabilities across existing wallet software rather than create a new Lightning-specific wallet or node, thus making Lightning a more reliable experience for users. Last September, Square Crypto announced they would be offering grants to Lightning developers willing to join their team. All these factors underlined the company's commitment to the Lightning Network.

Cash App enjoys 70 million "annual transacting active Cash App customers" according to its August 2021 press release, meaning 70 million potential new users transacting using the Lightning Network. Not only that but Cash App is about to adopt Lightning just as the layer 2 network is set to become recognised as one of the most powerful payment systems in the world.

LQwD Fintech greets this news with a great deal of excitement, LDK will bring more traffic to the Lightning network and potentially greater usage of LQwD's Lightning nodes.

Tagged: Block, Cash App, Jack Dorsey, Lightning Network, Lightning Network Development Kit

Disclaimer

LQwD FinTech Corp. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 20:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -0,81 M -0,64 M -0,64 M
Net cash 2021 1,84 M 1,45 M 1,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 55,6x
EV / Sales 2021 70,6x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Shone Anstey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Alan Brent MacNeil Chief Financial Officer
Albert Szmigielski Chief Technology Officer
D. Kim Evans Independent Director
Dean Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LQWD FINTECH CORP.-46.34%17