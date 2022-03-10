Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. LQwD FinTech Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LQWD   CA50213W1077

LQWD FINTECH CORP.

(LQWD)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/22 03:58:35 pm
0.235 CAD   +11.90%
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Letter from successor auditor
PU
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Letter from former auditor
PU
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LQwD FinTech : Letter from former auditor

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 10, 2022

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Prince Edward Island - Canadian Securities Administrators

Newfoundland Securities Commission

Northwest Territories Office of the Superintendent of Securities

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

Nunavut Superintendent of Securities

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

Re:

LQwD FinTech Corp. ("The Company")

Notice Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Change of Auditor

We have read the Notice of Change of Auditor of LQwD FinTech Corp. dated March 10, 2022 concerning our resignation as auditors of LQwD FinTech Corp. as at March 10, 2022.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, we advise that we are in agreement with the information contained in the above-mentioned Notice.

Yours truly,

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS

Disclaimer

LQwD FinTech Corp. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LQWD FINTECH CORP.
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Letter from successor auditor
PU
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Letter from former auditor
PU
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
03/03LQwD Provides Investor Relations Activities Update
AQ
02/24LQwD FinTech Corp. Launches Indonesian Lightning Network Routing Node
CI
02/10LQWD FINTECH : CEO & CTO Explain Lightning Network Node Strategy
PU
02/07LQwD FinTech Corp. up 18.5% as Launches Key Lightning Network Routing Nodes into Singap..
MT
02/07LQwD FinTech Corp. Launches Key Lightning Network Routing Nodes into International Fina..
AQ
02/07LQwD FinTech Corp. Launches Key Lightning Network Routing Nodes into International Fina..
CI
02/04LQWD FINTECH : The Rapid Rise of Lightning
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -0,81 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net cash 2021 1,84 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,9 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 55,6x
EV / Sales 2021 70,6x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart LQWD FINTECH CORP.
Duration : Period :
LQwD FinTech Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shone Anstey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Alan Brent MacNeil Chief Financial Officer
Albert Szmigielski Chief Technology Officer
D. Kim Evans Independent Director
Dean Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LQWD FINTECH CORP.-42.68%18