LQwD FinTech : Letter from former auditor

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

Manitoba Securities Commission

Ontario Securities Commission

New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Prince Edward Island - Canadian Securities Administrators

Newfoundland Securities Commission

Northwest Territories Office of the Superintendent of Securities

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

Nunavut Superintendent of Securities

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

Re: LQwD FinTech Corp. ("The Company") Notice Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Change of Auditor

We have read the Notice of Change of Auditor of LQwD FinTech Corp. dated March 10, 2022 concerning our resignation as auditors of LQwD FinTech Corp. as at March 10, 2022.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, we advise that we are in agreement with the information contained in the above-mentioned Notice.

Yours truly,

CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS