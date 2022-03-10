LQwD FinTech : Letter from former auditor

British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan
Manitoba Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
Prince Edward Island - Canadian Securities Administrators
Newfoundland Securities Commission
Northwest Territories Office of the Superintendent of Securities
Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities
Nunavut Superintendent of Securities
Dear Sirs/Mesdames:
Re:
LQwD FinTech Corp. ("The Company")
Notice Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Change of Auditor
We have read the Notice of Change of Auditor of LQwD FinTech Corp. dated March 10, 2022 concerning our resignation as auditors of LQwD FinTech Corp. as at March 10, 2022.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, we advise that we are in agreement with the information contained in the above-mentioned Notice.
Yours truly,
CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS