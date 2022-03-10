LQwD FinTech : Letter from successor auditor

March 10, 2022
Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan The Manitoba Securities Commission
Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick) Nova Scotia Securities Commission
Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Service Newfoundland and Labrador Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Prince Edward Island)
Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Northwest Territories) Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities
Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Nunavut)
LQWD FINTECH CORP. - NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITORS
Dear Sirs/Mesdames:
We acknowledge receipt of a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") dated March 10, 2022 delivered to us by the Corporation in respect of the change of auditor of the Corporation. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, we have reviewed the information contained in the Notice and we agree with each of the statements contained therein pertaining to our firm. We advise that we have no basis to agree or disagree with the comments in the Notice issued by De Visser Gray LLP.
Yours truly,
Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
Disclaimer
LQwD FinTech Corp. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:09 UTC.