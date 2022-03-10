LQwD FinTech : Letter from successor auditor

March 10, 2022

Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan The Manitoba Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick) Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Service Newfoundland and Labrador Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Prince Edward Island)

Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Northwest Territories) Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Nunavut)

LQWD FINTECH CORP. - NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITORS

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

We acknowledge receipt of a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") dated March 10, 2022 delivered to us by the Corporation in respect of the change of auditor of the Corporation. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, we have reviewed the information contained in the Notice and we agree with each of the statements contained therein pertaining to our firm. We advise that we have no basis to agree or disagree with the comments in the Notice issued by De Visser Gray LLP.

Yours truly,

Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants