    LQWD   CA50213W1077

LQWD FINTECH CORP.

(LQWD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/22 03:58:35 pm
0.235 CAD   +11.90%
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Letter from successor auditor
PU
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Letter from former auditor
PU
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
LQwD FinTech : Letter from successor auditor

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
March 10, 2022

Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan The Manitoba Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick) Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Office of the Superintendent of Securities, Service Newfoundland and Labrador Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Prince Edward Island)

Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Northwest Territories) Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Nunavut)

LQWD FINTECH CORP. - NOTICE OF CHANGE OF AUDITORS

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

We acknowledge receipt of a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") dated March 10, 2022 delivered to us by the Corporation in respect of the change of auditor of the Corporation. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, we have reviewed the information contained in the Notice and we agree with each of the statements contained therein pertaining to our firm. We advise that we have no basis to agree or disagree with the comments in the Notice issued by De Visser Gray LLP.

Yours truly,

Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

LQwD FinTech Corp. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -0,81 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net cash 2021 1,84 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,9 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 55,6x
EV / Sales 2021 70,6x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 77,8%
Managers and Directors
Shone Anstey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Alan Brent MacNeil Chief Financial Officer
Albert Szmigielski Chief Technology Officer
D. Kim Evans Independent Director
Dean Sutton Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LQWD FINTECH CORP.-42.68%18