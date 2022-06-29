LQwD FinTech : MD&A | Period ended February 28, 2022

These audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2022, have been prepared in accordance with and comply with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and its interpretation of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis and have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting, except for cash flow information. The MD&A supplement does not form part of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2022, and the notes thereto for the year ended February 28, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. In addition, readers are directed herein to discussions under the headings "Forward-LookingStatements", "Critical Accounting Estimates" and "Risk Factors".

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated June 28, 2022, for the year ended February 28, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with LQwD Fintech Corp. ("LQwD" or the "Company") accompanying audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended February 28, 2022, and February 28, 2021.

LQwD management is responsible for the integrity of the information contained in this report and for the consistency between the MD&A and the financial statements.

CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS

CORPORATE

On December 23, 2021, the Company announced that it granted 1,825,000 stock options exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.45 per share to various directors, officers, employees, and consultants, and will be subject to deferred vesting over two years.

On November 24, 2021, the Company announced that it increased its Bitcoin holdings to 150 Bitcoin at an average cost of approximately $61,000 (US$48,000) per Bitcoin.

On October 28, 2021, the Company completed an offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $0.35 per unit for gross proceeds of $7,000,000. The offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters. The underwriters also exercised their over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units for additional gross proceeds of $1,050,000. Including the proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option, the total gross proceeds of the offering are $8,050,000 with an aggregate of 23,000,000 units issued. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share until October 28, 2023, at an exercise price of $0.50.

On September 16, 2021, the Company filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec. The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to offer and issue up to $50 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities or any combination of such securities during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus is effective. The securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale, which will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to be filed.

On June 9, 2021, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of LQwD Financial Corp. ("LQwD Financial") (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Transaction, each outstanding LQwD Financial share was exchanged for one LQwD share, resulting in an aggregate issuance of 22,400,001 LQwD shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share. Upon completion of the Transaction, the Company changed its name from "Interlapse Technologies Corp." to "LQwD FinTech Corp." and LQwD Financial became a wholly owned subsidiary of LQwD.

In connection with the Transaction, on March 23, 2021, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 20,000,000 subscription at a price of $0.25 per subscription receipt for gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the "Concurrent Financing"). Each subscription receipt entitled the holder thereof to receive one share and one-half of a share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.40 per share at any time for a period of 12 months following the date of conversion of the subscription receipts.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and its head office is in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. LQwD is a technology company that is focused on developing various web- based platforms, solutions and applications. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "LQWD" and on the OTCQB market under the symbol "LQWDF", and as of February 28, 2022, had 97,627,807 common shares issued and outstanding.