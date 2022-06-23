LQwD FinTech : Notice of Annual Meeting

|
June 23, 2022
510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor
Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9
www.computershare.com
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Subject: LQWD FINTECH CORP.
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual General Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
July 20, 2022
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
July 20, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
July 20, 2022
Meeting Date :
August 24, 2022
Meeting Location (if available) :
Vancouver, BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
Yes
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
No
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
No
NAA for Registered Holders
No
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
50213W107
CA50213W1077
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for LQWD FINTECH CORP.
Disclaimer
LQwD FinTech Corp. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 17:05:08 UTC.