    LQWD   CA50213W1077

LQWD FINTECH CORP.

(LQWD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:01 2022-06-23 pm EDT
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
LQWD FINTECH : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
06/15LQwD Fintech Provides Corporate Update
AQ
06/15LQwD FinTech Corp. Announces the Resignation of Peter Loretto as an Independent Director
CI
LQwD FinTech : Notice of Annual Meeting

06/23/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
June 23, 2022

510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor

Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9

www.computershare.com

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: LQWD FINTECH CORP.

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual General Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

July 20, 2022

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

July 20, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

July 20, 2022

Meeting Date :

August 24, 2022

Meeting Location (if available) :

Vancouver, BC

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

Yes

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

No

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

No

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON SHARES

50213W107

CA50213W1077

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for LQWD FINTECH CORP.

Disclaimer

LQwD FinTech Corp. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 17:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
