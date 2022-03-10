Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. LQwD FinTech Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LQWD   CA50213W1077

LQWD FINTECH CORP.

(LQWD)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/22 03:58:35 pm
0.235 CAD   +11.90%
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Letter from successor auditor
PU
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Letter from former auditor
PU
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LQwD FinTech : Notice of Change of Auditor

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of Change of Auditor

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-

102"), LQwD FinTech Corp. (the "Company") reports that:

  1. At the request of the Company, De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("De Visser Gray") have resigned as the predecessor auditor of the Company effective as of March 10, 2022 (the "Effective Date").
  2. The Company appointed Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("KRP") as the successor auditor of the Company to fill the resulting vacancy as of the Effective Date and to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, at which time the Board of Directors anticipates KRP will be proposed for appointment as auditor of the Company.
  3. The request that De Visser Gray resign as well as the acceptance thereof and the appointment of KRP was, in each case, considered approved by the Board of Directors, following consideration and recommendation by the Audit Committee, and constitutes the "resignation" of De Visser Gray and the "appointment" of KRP for the purposes of NI-51-102.
  4. The reports of De Visser Gray on the audited financial statements of the Company did not express a modified opinion on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's most recently completed financial year and ending on the date of the resignation of De Visser Gray.
  5. There are no reportable events (as defined in NI 51-102).

Dated: March 10, 2022

[Signed] "Barry MacNeil"

Barry MacNeil

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

LQwD FinTech Corp. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LQWD FINTECH CORP.
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Letter from successor auditor
PU
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Letter from former auditor
PU
10:54aLQWD FINTECH : Notice of Change of Auditor
PU
03/03LQwD Provides Investor Relations Activities Update
AQ
02/24LQwD FinTech Corp. Launches Indonesian Lightning Network Routing Node
CI
02/10LQWD FINTECH : CEO & CTO Explain Lightning Network Node Strategy
PU
02/07LQwD FinTech Corp. up 18.5% as Launches Key Lightning Network Routing Nodes into Singap..
MT
02/07LQwD FinTech Corp. Launches Key Lightning Network Routing Nodes into International Fina..
AQ
02/07LQwD FinTech Corp. Launches Key Lightning Network Routing Nodes into International Fina..
CI
02/04LQWD FINTECH : The Rapid Rise of Lightning
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,13 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
Net income 2021 -0,81 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net cash 2021 1,84 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,9 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 55,6x
EV / Sales 2021 70,6x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart LQWD FINTECH CORP.
Duration : Period :
LQwD FinTech Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shone Anstey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Alan Brent MacNeil Chief Financial Officer
Albert Szmigielski Chief Technology Officer
D. Kim Evans Independent Director
Dean Sutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LQWD FINTECH CORP.-42.68%18