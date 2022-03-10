LQwD FinTech : Notice of Change of Auditor

Notice of Change of Auditor

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-

102"), LQwD FinTech Corp. (the "Company") reports that:

At the request of the Company, De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (" De Visser Gray ") have resigned as the predecessor auditor of the Company effective as of March 10, 2022 (the " Effective Date ").

The Company appointed Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (" KRP ") as the successor auditor of the Company to fill the resulting vacancy as of the Effective Date and to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, at which time the Board of Directors anticipates KRP will be proposed for appointment as auditor of the Company.

The request that De Visser Gray resign as well as the acceptance thereof and the appointment of KRP was, in each case, considered approved by the Board of Directors, following consideration and recommendation by the Audit Committee, and constitutes the "resignation" of De Visser Gray and the "appointment" of KRP for the purposes of NI-51-102.

The reports of De Visser Gray on the audited financial statements of the Company did not express a modified opinion on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's most recently completed financial year and ending on the date of the resignation of De Visser Gray.