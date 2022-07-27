LQwD FinTech : Notice of Meeting and Information Circular

Appendix "A" - Audit Committee Charter ..........................................................................................
1
1710-1050 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6E 3S7
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Take notice that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of LQwD FinTech Corp. (the "Company") will be virtually held at 1710-1050 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3S7, on August 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (PST), for the following purposes:
To receive the consolidated financial statements of the Company for its fiscal years ended February 28, 2021 and February 28, 2022, and the report of the auditors thereon.
To elect directors to hold office until the next shareholders' meeting of the Company.
To appoint Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the next shareholders' meeting of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.
To consider and, if deemed fit, approve an ordinary resolution to confirm the Company's stock option plan, as required annually by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
To consider any permitted amendment to or variation of any matter identified in this notice of the Meeting and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
A Management Information Circular ("Information Circular") accompanies and is deemed to form part of this notice of the Meeting. The Information Circular contains details of matters to be considered at the Meeting. Additional information is also available free of charge on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
A shareholder who is unable to attend the Meeting virtually and who wishes to ensure that such shareholder's shares will be voted at the Meeting is requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy (the "Proxy"), or another suitable form of proxy, and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy and in the Information Circular.
If you have any questions about the procedures required to qualify to vote at the Meeting or about obtaining and depositing the required Proxy, you should contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., by fax within North America at 1-866-249-7775, outside North America at 416-263-9524, by telephone (toll free) at 1-866-732-8683 or by e-mail at service@computershare.com.
Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia, July 27, 2022.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Shone Anstey"
Shone Anstey
Chief Executive Officer
2
1710-1050 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6E 3S7
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR
as at July 27, 2022
This Management Information Circular ("Information Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of LQwD FinTech Corp. ("LQwD" or the "Company") for use at the annual general meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on August 24, 2022, at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying notice of the Meeting. Except where otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is stated as at July 27, 2022.
In this Information Circular, references to "LQwD FinTech Corp.", "LQwD", "the Company", "we" and "our" refer to LQwD FinTech Corp. "Common Shares" means common shares in the capital of the Company. "Beneficial Shareholders" means shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name, "Registered Shareholders" means shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares and "intermediaries" refers to brokers, investment firms, clearing houses, trustees or administrators of self-administered RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs and similar plans and similar entities that own securities on behalf of Beneficial Shareholders.
GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION
Solicitation of Proxies
The form of proxy accompanying this Information Circular (the "Proxy") is solicited by and on behalf of the management of the Company. The solicitation of Proxies will be primarily by mail, but Proxies may be solicited personally, by telephone or other means of communication and by directors, officers, and regular employees of the Company. The Company will bear all costs of this solicitation. We have arranged for intermediaries to forward the meeting materials to Beneficial Shareholders, and we may reimburse the intermediaries for their reasonable fees and disbursements in that regard.
Appointment of Proxyholders
The individuals named in the accompanying Proxy are officers of the Company. If you are a shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting, you have the right to appoint a person or company other than either of the persons designated in the Proxy, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and act for you on your behalf at the Meeting. You may do so either by inserting the name of that other person in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing and delivering another suitable form of proxy. The only methods by which you may appoint a person as proxy are submitting the Proxy, or other suitable form of proxy, by mail, hand delivery, fax, phone or by way of the Internet, as set out on the accompanying Proxy.
Voting by Proxyholder; Exercise of Discretion
The persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the Common Shares represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your Common Shares will be voted accordingly.
The Proxy confers discretionary authority on persons named therein with respect to:
each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified, other than the appointment of an auditor and the election of directors;
3
any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein; and
any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting.
In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified in the Proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote the Common Shares represented by the Proxy for the approval of such matter.
Registered Shareholders
If you are a Registered Shareholder, you may wish to vote by Proxy whether or not you are able to attend the Meeting in person. If you submit a Proxy, you must complete, date and sign the Proxy and then return it to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), by fax within North America at 1-866-249-7775, outside North America at 416-263-9524, by phone at 1-866-732- 8683, by way of the Internet at www.investorvote.com, or by mail or by hand at 9th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, no later than 11:00 a.m. (PST) on August 22, 2022.
Beneficial Shareholders
The following information is of importance to many shareholders of the Company who do not hold Common Shares in their own name. Beneficial Shareholders should note that the only Proxies that can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting are those deposited by Registered Shareholders.
If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in the shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the name of the shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In the U.S., the vast majority of such Common Shares are registered under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many U.S. brokerage firms and custodian banks), and in Canada, under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms).
Intermediaries are required to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings. Every intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients.
If you are a Beneficial Shareholder:
You should carefully follow the instructions of your broker or intermediary in order to ensure that your Common Shares are voted at the Meeting.
The form of proxy or voting instruction form supplied to you by your broker will be similar to the Proxy provided to Registered Shareholders of the Company. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the intermediaries on how to vote on your behalf. Most brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. ("Broadridge") in the U.S. and in Canada. Broadridge mails a voting instruction form in lieu of a Proxy provided by the Company. The voting instruction form will name the same persons as the Company's Proxy to represent you at the Meeting. You have the right to appoint a person (who need not be a Beneficial Shareholder of the Company), other than the persons designated in the voting instruction form, to represent you at the Meeting. To exercise this right, you should insert the name of the desired representative in the blank space provided in the voting instruction form. The completed voting instruction form must then be returned to Broadridge by mail or facsimile or given to Broadridge by phone or over the Internet, in accordance with Broadridge's instructions. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Common Shares to be represented at the Meeting. If you receive a voting instruction form from Broadridge, you cannot use it to vote Common Shares directly at the Meeting. The voting instruction form must be completed and returned to Broadridge, in accordance with its instructions, well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the Common Shares voted.
4
