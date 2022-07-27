LQwD FinTech : Notice of Meeting and Information Circular

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Management Information Circular For the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 24, 2022 Dated as of July 27, 2022

Table of Contents Notice of Annual General Meeting ...................................................................................................... 2 Management Information Circular....................................................................................................... 3 General Proxy Information .................................................................................................................. 3 Currency.............................................................................................................................................. 6 Interest of Certain Persons and Companies in Matters to be Acted Upon ......................................... 6 Voting Securities and Principal Holders of Voting Securities.............................................................. 6 Quorum; Votes Necessary to Pass Resolutions ................................................................................. 6 Compensation of Executive Officers ................................................................................................... 7 Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Equity Compensation Plans ........................................... 11 Indebtedness of Directors and Executive Officers ............................................................................ 12 Interest of Informed Persons in Material Transactions ..................................................................... 12 Management Contracts..................................................................................................................... 12 Audit Committee................................................................................................................................ 12 Corporate Governance Disclosure.................................................................................................... 14 Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon ........................................................................................... 16 Other Matters .................................................................................................................................... 21 Additional Information ....................................................................................................................... 22 Board Approval ................................................................................................................................. 22 Appendix "A" - Audit Committee Charter .......................................................................................... 23 Appendix "B" - Change of Auditor Reporting Package ..................................................................... 29 Appendix "C" - Stock Option Plan ..................................................................................................... 33 1

1710-1050 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3S7 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Take notice that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of LQwD FinTech Corp. (the "Company") will be virtually held at 1710-1050 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3S7, on August 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (PST), for the following purposes: To receive the consolidated financial statements of the Company for its fiscal years ended February 28, 2021 and February 28, 2022, and the report of the auditors thereon. To elect directors to hold office until the next shareholders' meeting of the Company. To appoint Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the next shareholders' meeting of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor. To consider and, if deemed fit, approve an ordinary resolution to confirm the Company's stock option plan, as required annually by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. To consider any permitted amendment to or variation of any matter identified in this notice of the Meeting and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. A Management Information Circular ("Information Circular") accompanies and is deemed to form part of this notice of the Meeting. The Information Circular contains details of matters to be considered at the Meeting. Additional information is also available free of charge on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A shareholder who is unable to attend the Meeting virtually and who wishes to ensure that such shareholder's shares will be voted at the Meeting is requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy (the "Proxy"), or another suitable form of proxy, and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy and in the Information Circular. If you have any questions about the procedures required to qualify to vote at the Meeting or about obtaining and depositing the required Proxy, you should contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., by fax within North America at 1-866-249-7775, outside North America at 416-263-9524, by telephone (toll free) at 1-866-732-8683 or by e-mail at service@computershare.com. Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia, July 27, 2022. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS "Shone Anstey" Shone Anstey Chief Executive Officer 2

1710-1050 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3S7 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR as at July 27, 2022 This Management Information Circular ("Information Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of LQwD FinTech Corp. ("LQwD" or the "Company") for use at the annual general meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on August 24, 2022, at the time and place and for the purposes set forth in the accompanying notice of the Meeting. Except where otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is stated as at July 27, 2022. In this Information Circular, references to "LQwD FinTech Corp.", "LQwD", "the Company", "we" and "our" refer to LQwD FinTech Corp. "Common Shares" means common shares in the capital of the Company. "Beneficial Shareholders" means shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name, "Registered Shareholders" means shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares and "intermediaries" refers to brokers, investment firms, clearing houses, trustees or administrators of self-administered RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs and similar plans and similar entities that own securities on behalf of Beneficial Shareholders. GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION Solicitation of Proxies The form of proxy accompanying this Information Circular (the "Proxy") is solicited by and on behalf of the management of the Company. The solicitation of Proxies will be primarily by mail, but Proxies may be solicited personally, by telephone or other means of communication and by directors, officers, and regular employees of the Company. The Company will bear all costs of this solicitation. We have arranged for intermediaries to forward the meeting materials to Beneficial Shareholders, and we may reimburse the intermediaries for their reasonable fees and disbursements in that regard. Appointment of Proxyholders The individuals named in the accompanying Proxy are officers of the Company. If you are a shareholder entitled to vote at the Meeting, you have the right to appoint a person or company other than either of the persons designated in the Proxy, who need not be a shareholder, to attend and act for you on your behalf at the Meeting. You may do so either by inserting the name of that other person in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing and delivering another suitable form of proxy. The only methods by which you may appoint a person as proxy are submitting the Proxy, or other suitable form of proxy, by mail, hand delivery, fax, phone or by way of the Internet, as set out on the accompanying Proxy. Voting by Proxyholder; Exercise of Discretion The persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the Common Shares represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your Common Shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority on persons named therein with respect to: each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified, other than the appointment of an auditor and the election of directors; 3