    LQWD   CA50213W1077

LQWD FINTECH CORP.

(LQWD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:04 2022-07-27 am EDT
0.1000 CAD   +5.26%
12:48pLQWD FINTECH : Notice of Meeting and Information Circular
PU
12:48pLQWD FINTECH : Return Card
PU
07/18LQwD Fintech Appoints Pulatov as Chief Technology Officer
MT
LQwD FinTech : Return Card

07/27/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
LQWD FINTECH CORP.

Interim Financial StatementsMark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements by mail.

Annual Financial StatementsMark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements by mail.

Financial Statements Request Form

Under securities regulations, a reporting issuer must send annually a form to holders to request the Interim Financial Statements and MD&A and/or the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A. If you would like to receive the report(s) by mail, please make your selection and return to the address as noted or register online at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

Alternatively, you may choose to access the report(s) online at www.sedar.com.

Computershare will use the information collected solely for the mailing of such financial statements. You may view Computershare's Privacy Code at www.computershare.com/privacy or by requesting that we mail you a copy.

Please place my name on your financial statements mailing list.

J C O Q

JCOQ.BEN_IA.E.32819.OUTSOURCED/000001/000001/i

Disclaimer

LQwD FinTech Corp. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 16:47:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2022 -23,0 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net cash 2022 0,74 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,29 M 7,21 M 7,21 M
EV / Sales 2021 70,6x
EV / Sales 2022 298x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 74,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shone Anstey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Alan Brent MacNeil Chief Financial Officer
Albert Szmigielski Chief Technology Officer
D. Kim Evans Independent Director
Ashley Guidi-Garnot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LQWD FINTECH CORP.-76.83%7
PLUS500 LTD.22.38%1 941
HYPOPORT SE-64.60%1 154