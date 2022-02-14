LQwD FinTech : Who's next to make Bitcoin legal tender?

January ended with an explosion of great news for Bitcoin adoption. Governments around the world have been rolling back their plans to restrict citizens' access to Bitcoin. We have been seeing not just countries but also states within the USA publicize plans to make Bitcoin legal tender. Not only that but some countries have gone back on their plans to tax bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Within a few days of each other, India and Russia abandoned their plans to restrict people's access to Bitcoin.

Who will be next to make Bitcoin legal tender?

When we say that a currency is legal tender, we mean that the jurisdiction legally recognizes the currency as money. The status means that it can be used to pay taxes, debt and public utilities.

We are seeing an effort to promote Bitcoin as a complement to the new digital platforms, such as nation-based digital currencies. It is expressing itself as a movement to make Bitcoin legal tender like El Salvador has done.

Many of us were wondering what would be the next government to follow in El Salvador's footsteps and make Bitcoin legal tender. Some commentators thought it would be another Latin American country. There is a shortlist forming. Here is a brief look at each.

Paraguay

Last fall, Paraguay was looking like the most likely Latin American country to follow El Salvador. Congressman, Carlos Rejala, stated in June 2021 that he would legalize Bitcoin later that year but then rolled back his declaration. In November, Paraguay's parliament began debating a set of regulations, including taxation, for Bitcoin usage but one of their senators had to go to great lengths to tell Paraguayan media that they were not proposing that Bitcoin be made legal tender. Paraguay generates most of its electricity from three hydroelectric dams. So, it can be argued that there is a case, on environmental grounds, for Bitcoin to become legal tender. Rejala promised he would run for president in the 2023 election and, should he win, will make Bitcoin legal tender.

Tonga

Tonga had proposed a similar legal tender strategy to El Salvador's. A former parliamentarian, Lord Fusitu'a, outlined a Bill where, should it be given Royal Assent at the end of 2022, legal tender status will bring 100,000 Tongans onto the Bitcoin network. Although Tonga's economy shares El Salvador's heavy reliance on remittances against GDP, Tonga's reliance is greater, at 39% (against El Salvador's 24%), according to the World Bank. The test for Bitcoin will be whether Tongans' access to the internet will make legal tender status fair on Tongans. The World Bank states that Tonga has 50% coverage but Lord Fusitu'a claimed it was 90%.

Unfortunately, Tonga's plans had to take a back seat after the undersea volcanic eruption and resulting tsunami in late January. But, it has not deterred Lord Fusitu'a from continuing his drive to let Tongans use Bitcoin as legal tender. (you could add a sentence or two about Tonga utilizing Blockstream Satellite Kits to connect their LN nodes to the LN-or explore this in depth in a future article)

Canada

There have been conversations in Canada about making Bitcoin legal tender. On January 31, a restauranteur spoke to the House of Commons Finance Committee about making Bitcoin legal tender. It is unlikely that the presentation will go any further than that but it does show a willingness among Bitcoiners in G20 countries that Bitcoin can at least sit as a complement to the digital national currencies. (might be worthwhile mentioning our four Bitcoin ETFs)

USA states

The next governments are states within the USA.

Arizona

On 28 January, Republican senator, Wendy Rogers, introduced a bill to amend a list of legal tender currencies in the state to include Bitcoin. The bill needs to pass the Arizona state senate in order to become state law.

Texas

Republican gubernatorial candidate, Don Huffines, promised that he would make Bitcoin legal tender should Texans vote for him to become the new state governor. Interestingly, he echoed President Bukele of El Salvador, when he claimed he would establish Texas as the USA's Bitcoin capital. Huffines also proposed the setting up of a Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Policy Commission. The incumbent governor, Greg Abbott, had spoken with Bitcoin miners in late January about how miners can buttress the power grid during the winter.

Wyoming

We mention Wyoming because it was the first state to propose Bitcoin as legal tender. In February 2019, it(Wyoming's state senate?) passed a law that recognized Bitcoin as property under the state's Uniform Commercial Code, and (codified, put in place - something like that) a framework for banks to provide custodial wallet services for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin's recognition in Wyoming is important because it established property rights for cryptocurrency holders under commercial law. Wyoming's action will help to clarify the legal status of digital money.

Takeaways

One takeaway from these US states is that they have each called for greater autonomy from the Federal government. So, the call for legal tender may be seen as an expression of political discontent rather than a conviction that people would support legal tender status for Bitcoin. While the constitutional problems with introducing a non-state currency as legal tender make it unlikely that the states will ever grant Bitcoin that status, these moves are still interesting to mention and can manifest in different ways which will still be bullish for Bitcoin and Lightning. If Arizona and Texas do not make Bitcoin legal tender but, instead, introduce a broad range of services, like Wyoming has done, this may provide greater traction for Bitcoin to become legal tender a few years down the line.

We at LQwD are not saying we expect these governments to make Bitcoin legal tender successfully. It is hard to say which country will be next to do so. But the breakthroughs that Bitcoin has made, otherwise, are certainly enough fuel for Bitcoin to be regarded as a digital asset that institutional investors can trust. And such sentiment can only be good for LQwD Fintech Corp with or without the expansion of Bitcoin's legal tender status.

Tagged: bitcoin, Legal Tender, Lightning Network

Back