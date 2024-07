LS Industries Limited announced that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Shareholders considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Jeetendra Kumar Yadav as Managing Director of the Company. Date of appointment: 30 April 2024. Mr. Jeetendra Kumar Yadav is appointed for a period of 2 years.

Mr. Jeetendra Kumar Yadav has an expertise in Administration. He has a vast experience of 15 years in Factory Management.