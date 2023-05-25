Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LS telcom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSX   DE0005754402

LS TELCOM AG

(LSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02:17 2023-05-25 am EDT
5.875 EUR   -0.42%
07:21aAfr : LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
02/14Ranplan Wireless Partners with Solution Provider for Radio Communications and Spectrum Management, LS telcom
AQ
02/14Ranplan Wireless Signs a Global Reseller Partnership Agreement with LS Telcom
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/25/2023 | 07:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LS telcom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.05.2023 / 13:19 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LS telcom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 14, 2023
Address: https://www.lstelcom.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

25.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LS telcom AG
Im Gewerbegebiet 31-33
77839 Lichtenau
Germany
Internet: www.LStelcom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1642145  25.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1642145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about LS TELCOM AG
07:21aAfr : LS telcom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accor..
EQ
02/14Ranplan Wireless Partners with Solution Provider for Radio Communications and Spectrum ..
AQ
02/14Ranplan Wireless Signs a Global Reseller Partnership Agreement with LS Telcom
CI
2022Ls Telcom : wins another contract on the African continent
PU
2022LS telcom AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Ls Telcom : wins significant project Down Under
PU
2022LS telcom AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2021LS telcom AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Ls Telcom Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Ls Telcom : secures further orders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 47,3 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net income 2023 1,40 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
Net cash 2023 2,20 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 34,2 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,41%
Chart LS TELCOM AG
Duration : Period :
LS telcom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LS TELCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,90 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Georg Schöne Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Winfried Holtermüller Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Götz Head-Engineering Services
Werner Wiesbeck Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Peter Burghof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LS TELCOM AG11.32%37
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.62%198 279
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.04%47 561
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.16.37%43 536
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.61.44%41 717
NOKIA OYJ-13.87%22 337
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer