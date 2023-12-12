EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LS telcom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LS telcom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 18, 2023
Address: https://www.LStelcom.com/aktuelle-finanzberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LS telcom AG
|Im Gewerbegebiet 31-33
|77839 Lichtenau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.LStelcom.com
