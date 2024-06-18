EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: LS telcom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
LS telcom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 21, 2024
Address: https://www.lstelcom.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Company: LS telcom AG
Im Gewerbegebiet 31-33
77839 Lichtenau
Germany
Internet: www.LStelcom.com

 
