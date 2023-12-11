Official LSB INDUSTRIES, INC. press release

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU) today announced the publication of its first annual sustainability report, highlighting the Company’s vision to be a leader in the clean energy transition, and setting its Environmental, Social and Governance priorities and goals for the future.

The inaugural report demonstrates the Company’s commitment to sustainability and highlights historical and planned activities we’ve initiated through the end of 2022. The goals are designed to support the long-term sustainability of the business, including making a lasting impact on society and the environment.

“At LSB we create products that improve the quality of life for current and future generations with the goal of continually reducing our environmental impact on the planet,” stated Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ President and CEO. “We are pleased to share our first sustainability report, showcasing our commitment to implement sustainable solutions into every facet of our operations.”

The full report can be found on the company’s web site: LSB 2022 Sustainability Report.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is committed to playing a leadership role in the energy transition through the production of low and no carbon products that build, feed and power the world. The LSB team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence in customer experiences as we currently deliver essential products across the agricultural, industrial, and mining end markets and, in the future, the energy markets. The company manufactures ammonia and ammonia-related products at facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. Additional information about LSB can be found on our website at www.lsbindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211016640/en/