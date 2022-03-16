Log in
LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.

LSB Industries Announces Its Initial Sustainability Priorities

03/16/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced the publication of its initial priorities for addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters related to its business and the communities in which it operates. An interactive document posted to the ESG section of the company website at https://lsbindustries.com/esg/, summarizes the key areas of focus with respect to LSB’s sustainability initiatives, which are associated with thirteen of the seventeen United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Clicking the UN-specific icons within the document enables readers to learn more about the purpose and progress of each of the UN goals.

“LSB is committed to setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for everyone,” stated Mark Behrman, President and Chief Executive Officer of LSB Industries. “While we have been actively engaged in initiatives to improve our ESG performance for years, we understand the importance of publicly communicating our sustainability priorities to all our stakeholders on a regular basis. Our corporate culture and values are centered around caring for our environment, our employees and our communities and our entire team takes these obligations very seriously.”

The publication of its initial ESG priorities is the company’s first step in what it expects will be regular communications with stakeholders going forward. Future plans will be disclosed later this year, as the company continues to work on several opportunities to improve its sustainable development goals.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 692 M - -
Net income 2022 182 M - -
Net Debt 2022 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 643 M 1 643 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Behrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cheryl Maguire Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard W. Roedel Chairman
Travis Paulson Vice President-Information Technology
Richard S. Sanders Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.65.97%1 643
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-17.10%24 472
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY7.59%23 652
THE MOSAIC COMPANY48.71%21 520
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.34.02%19 665
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-3.87%12 086