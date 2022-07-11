Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LSB Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LXU   US5021601043

LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.

(LXU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
12.99 USD   +6.30%
09:22aLSB Industries, Inc. Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Release for Wednesday, July 27th and Conference Call for Thursday, July 28th
BU
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) dropped from Russell Microcap Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LSB Industries, Inc. Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Release for Wednesday, July 27th and Conference Call for Thursday, July 28th

07/11/2022 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after the close of the stock market.

LSB’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (866) 682-6100 / (404) 267-0373. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com on the webcast section of the Investor Info tab. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to LSB’s website at www.lsbindustries.com at least 15 minutes before the conference call to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on LSB’s website for 90 days.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all of its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
09:22aLSB Industries, Inc. Schedules 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Release for Wednes..
BU
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Growth Index
CI
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) dropped from Russell Microcap Index
CI
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) added to Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) added to Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) added to Russell 3000 Index
CI
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYSE : LXU) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 801 M - -
Net income 2022 203 M - -
Net Debt 2022 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 163 M 1 163 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LSB Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,99 $
Average target price 25,48 $
Spread / Average Target 96,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Behrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cheryl Maguire Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard W. Roedel Chairman
Travis Paulson Vice President-Information Technology
Richard S. Sanders Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.17.56%1 163
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-19.78%48 434
BASF SE-30.54%39 315
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-31.37%28 193
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.64%14 430
SASOL LIMITED44.89%14 017