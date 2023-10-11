LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 after the close of the stock market.

LSB’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-6176 / (201) 689-8451. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

A webcast of the call, along with a slide presentation that coincides with management’s prepared remarks, will be available in the Investors section of LSB’s website, at www.lsbindustries.com. The webcast can be found under Events & Presentations. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the conference call webcast will be archived on LSB’s website.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is committed to playing a leadership role in the energy transition through the production of low and no carbon products that build, feed and power the world. The LSB team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence in customer experiences as we currently deliver essential products across the agricultural, industrial, and mining end markets and, in the future, the energy markets. The company manufactures ammonia and ammonia-related products at facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. Additional information about LSB can be found on our website at www.lsbindustries.com.

