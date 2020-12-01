Log in
LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.

LXU
LSB Industries, Inc. : to Participate in the UBS Chicago Virtual Agricultural & Industrial Chemicals Conference on Thursday, December 10th

12/01/2020 | 04:08pm EST
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB” or “the Company”) today announced that its President & CEO, Mark Behrman, will host virtual meetings with investors during the UBS Chicago Virtual Agricultural & Industrial Chemicals Conference on Thursday, December 10, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am ET.

Mr. Behrman will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your UBS institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 342 M - -
Net income 2020 -93,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 73,6 M 73,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 79,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark T. Behrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Chairman
Cheryl Maguire Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barry H. Golsen Director
Richard S. Sanders Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.-40.24%74
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-1.48%10 704
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY5.81%9 110
THE MOSAIC COMPANY1.48%8 325
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-21.87%7 979
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED55.68%3 281
