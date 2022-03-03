LSB Industries : Press Release, dated March 3, 2022, announcing the upsize and pricing of the 144A Offering - Form 8-K

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LSB INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZE AND PRICING OF $200 MILLION

PRIVATE OFFERING OF 6.250% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2028

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - March 3, 2022 - LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) ("LSB") today announced the pricing of $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the "Notes") which will be sold in a private offering to eligible purchasers. The Notes constitute a further issuance of the 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, of which $500 million aggregate principal amount was issued on October 14, 2021. The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $175 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by all of LSB's existing subsidiaries and by certain of LSB's future domestic wholly owned subsidiaries.

The Notes will bear an annual rate of interest of 6.250% and will mature on October 15, 2028. The Notes will be issued at a price equal to 100% of their face value plus accrued interest from October 14, 2021 to the date of delivery. The Notes and the guarantees will be secured, subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens, (a) on a first-priority basis by a substantial portion of LSB's and the guarantors' assets (other than the assets securing LSB's working capital revolver loan), and (b) on a second-priority basis by certain of LSB's and the guarantors' assets that secure LSB's working capital revolver loan on a first-priority basis, including accounts receivable, inventory, and certain other related assets and proceeds thereof. The closing of this private offering is expected to occur on March 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

LSB intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to pursue strategic acquisition opportunities, to fund organic growth (including debottlenecking to increase production capacity and other growth projects) and for general corporate purposes. Pending such application of the net proceeds of this offering, they may be invested in highly rated money market funds, U.S. government securities, treasury bills or short-term commercial paper.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The Notes and the guarantees thereof have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are being offered in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. This press release is being issued in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and markets chemical products for the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. The Company owns and operates three multi plant facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas, Cherokee, Alabama and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility on behalf of a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States and parts of Mexico and Canada.