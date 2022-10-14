Advanced search
    LXU   US5021601043

LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.

(LXU)
09:28 2022-10-14 am EDT
16.79 USD   +1.51%
LSB Industries to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Conference on November 9th
BU
Lsb Industries, Inc. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
LSB Industries, Inc. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Release for Tuesday, November 1st and Conference Call for Wednesday, November 2nd
BU
LSB Industries to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Conference on November 9th

10/14/2022 | 09:03am EDT
LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Executive Vice President & CFO, Cheryl Maguire, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ms. Maguire will be available for one-on-one meetings all day beginning at 8:45 am ET. The meetings are by appointment only. To schedule a meeting please contact your Morgan Stanley institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@lsbindustries.com.

LSB will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on the “Investors” page of its website, www.lsbindustries.com.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 919 M - -
Net income 2022 237 M - -
Net Debt 2022 592 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 468 M 1 468 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float 70,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,54 $
Average target price 23,24 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark T. Behrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cheryl Maguire Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard W. Roedel Chairman
Travis Paulson Vice President-Information Technology
Richard S. Sanders Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LSB INDUSTRIES, INC.43.89%1 468
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-25.40%41 053
BASF SE-30.45%37 529
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-34.01%26 703
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.47%16 187
SASOL LIMITED22.23%10 886