October 6, 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2023

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our company in their meeting held today, i.e., October 6, 2023 at 05:30 p.m., at the Registered Office of the Company has recommended the following:

(i) CASH DIVIDEND NIL (ii) BONUS SHARES NIL (iii) RIGHT SHARES NIL (iv) ANY OTHER ENTITLEMENT/CORPORATE ACTION NIL (v) ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION NIL

The financial results of the Company are attached hereto.

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on October 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at the Registered Office of the Company, in the Auditorium of the Exchange Plaza, 19-Khayaban-e-Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore.

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from closed from October 22nd, 2023 to October 28th, 2023 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at CDC Share Registrar Services Ltd., CDC House, 99-B,Block-B, S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi at the close of business on October 21, 2023, will be treated in time for the purpose of determining the entitlement for attending the AGM.

The Annual Report of the Company will be transmitted through PUCARS at least 21 days before holding of Annual General Meeting.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

For and on behalf of LSE Ventures Limited.,

__________________

Company Secretary

Copy to: The Executive Director/HOD, Offsite-II Department, Supervision Division, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building, Blue Area, Islamabad.

LSE Proptech Limited

LSE Plaza | 19-Khayaban-e-Aiwan-e-Iqbal | Lahore - 54000 | Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36368000-4 | Email: info@lse.com.pk | website: www.lse.com.pk