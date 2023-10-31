1st Quarter Report
For the period ended September 30th, 2023
LSE PROPTECH LIMITED
Quarterly Report September 30, 2023
Company Information
Board of Directors
1.
Mr. Habib Ur Rehman Gilani
Chairman
2.
Mr. Aftab Ahmad Ch.
Chief Executive Officer
3.
Mr. Ghulam Mustafa
Non-Executive Director
4.
Mr. Rizwan Ejaz
Non-Executive Director
5.
Mr. Kashif Shabbir
Independent Director
6.
Mr. Khalid Waheed
Non-Executive Director
7.
Ms. Maleeha Humayun Bangash
Independent Director
Audit Committee
1.
Mr. Kashif Shabbir
Chairman
2.
Mr. Ghulam Mustafa
Member
3.
Ms. Maleeha Humayun Bangash
Member
4.
Mr. Muhammad Sajjad Hyder
Secretary
Human Resource and Remuneration Committee
1.
Mr. Rizwan Ejaz
Chairman
2.
Mr. Khalid Waheed
Member
3.
Ms. Maleeha Humayun Bangash
Member
4.
Mr. Muhammad Sajjad Hyder
Secretary
Company Secretary
Mr. Muhammad Sajjad Hyder
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Rashid Matin Khan
Auditors
Crowe Hussain Chaudhry & Co. Chartered
Accountant
Legal Advisor
Mr. Zafar Parvaiz, Advocate High Court
Share Registrar
CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
CDC House, 99-B, Block B, S.M.C.H.S., Main
Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi
Registered Office
LSE Plaza, 19 - Khayaban-e-Aiwan-e-Iqbal,
Lahore
LSE PROPTECH LIMITED
Quarterly Report September 30, 2023
LSE Proptech Limited
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present the Un-audited Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the 1st quarter ended September 30th, 2023.
During the 1st Quarter of FY 2023-24, the economic activities of Pakistan showed some signs of recovery and improvement due to the impact of fiscal measures taken by the government; aiming of attaining fiscal consolidation through broadening the tax base, providing targeted subsidies only to the most vulnerable, and reducing losses of public sector enterprises through privatization or reforms. These measures would also help bring inflation down in the targeted range and achieve sustainable economic growth over the medium term.
Financial Performance - LSEPL
The financial highlights of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the 1st quarter ended September 30, 2023, in comparison with the corresponding 1st quarter of previous year are as follows:
1st Quarter
1st Quarter
September 2022
Financial Highlights
September 2023
Restated
Rs. in '000
Rs. in '000
Revenue
28,860
14,777
Operating expenditures
(17,095)
(19,867)
Depreciation
(6,422)
(4,452)
Profit/ (Loss) before Taxation
4,643
(9,542)
Taxation
(1,456)
-
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period
3,187
(9,542)
Earnings/ (Loss) Per Share (EPS)
Rs. 0.04
Rs. (0.11)
The above results indicate that operations of the company have started to generate profit after overcoming initial teething problems after demerger/splitting.
The future of Proptech business of the Company holds incredible promises. We are hopeful that the Company will continue with the current momentum and deliver good results in the coming quarters.
Chief Executive
October 26, 2023
Directors' Review 1st Quarter September 30, 2023
1
