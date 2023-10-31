1st Quarter Report

For the period ended September 30th, 2023

LSE PROPTECH LIMITED

Quarterly Report September 30, 2023

Company Information

Board of Directors

1.

Mr. Habib Ur Rehman Gilani

Chairman

2.

Mr. Aftab Ahmad Ch.

Chief Executive Officer

3.

Mr. Ghulam Mustafa

Non-Executive Director

4.

Mr. Rizwan Ejaz

Non-Executive Director

5.

Mr. Kashif Shabbir

Independent Director

6.

Mr. Khalid Waheed

Non-Executive Director

7.

Ms. Maleeha Humayun Bangash

Independent Director

Audit Committee

1.

Mr. Kashif Shabbir

Chairman

2.

Mr. Ghulam Mustafa

Member

3.

Ms. Maleeha Humayun Bangash

Member

4.

Mr. Muhammad Sajjad Hyder

Secretary

Human Resource and Remuneration Committee

1.

Mr. Rizwan Ejaz

Chairman

2.

Mr. Khalid Waheed

Member

3.

Ms. Maleeha Humayun Bangash

Member

4.

Mr. Muhammad Sajjad Hyder

Secretary

Company Secretary

Mr. Muhammad Sajjad Hyder

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Rashid Matin Khan

Auditors

Crowe Hussain Chaudhry & Co. Chartered

Accountant

Legal Advisor

Mr. Zafar Parvaiz, Advocate High Court

Share Registrar

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited

CDC House, 99-B, Block B, S.M.C.H.S., Main

Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi

Registered Office

LSE Plaza, 19 - Khayaban-e-Aiwan-e-Iqbal,

Lahore

LSE PROPTECH LIMITED

Quarterly Report September 30, 2023

LSE Proptech Limited

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present the Un-audited Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the 1st quarter ended September 30th, 2023.

During the 1st Quarter of FY 2023-24, the economic activities of Pakistan showed some signs of recovery and improvement due to the impact of fiscal measures taken by the government; aiming of attaining fiscal consolidation through broadening the tax base, providing targeted subsidies only to the most vulnerable, and reducing losses of public sector enterprises through privatization or reforms. These measures would also help bring inflation down in the targeted range and achieve sustainable economic growth over the medium term.

Financial Performance - LSEPL

The financial highlights of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the 1st quarter ended September 30, 2023, in comparison with the corresponding 1st quarter of previous year are as follows:

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

September 2022

Financial Highlights

September 2023

Restated

Rs. in '000

Rs. in '000

Revenue

28,860

14,777

Operating expenditures

(17,095)

(19,867)

Depreciation

(6,422)

(4,452)

Profit/ (Loss) before Taxation

4,643

(9,542)

Taxation

(1,456)

-

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period

3,187

(9,542)

Earnings/ (Loss) Per Share (EPS)

Rs. 0.04

Rs. (0.11)

The above results indicate that operations of the company have started to generate profit after overcoming initial teething problems after demerger/splitting.

The future of Proptech business of the Company holds incredible promises. We are hopeful that the Company will continue with the current momentum and deliver good results in the coming quarters.

Chief Executive

October 26, 2023

Directors' Review 1st Quarter September 30, 2023

1

