LSE Proptech Limited

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present the Un-audited Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the 1st quarter ended September 30th, 2023.

During the 1st Quarter of FY 2023-24, the economic activities of Pakistan showed some signs of recovery and improvement due to the impact of fiscal measures taken by the government; aiming of attaining fiscal consolidation through broadening the tax base, providing targeted subsidies only to the most vulnerable, and reducing losses of public sector enterprises through privatization or reforms. These measures would also help bring inflation down in the targeted range and achieve sustainable economic growth over the medium term.

Financial Performance - LSEPL

The financial highlights of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company for the 1st quarter ended September 30, 2023, in comparison with the corresponding 1st quarter of previous year are as follows:

1st Quarter 1st Quarter September 2022 Financial Highlights September 2023 Restated Rs. in '000 Rs. in '000 Revenue 28,860 14,777 Operating expenditures (17,095) (19,867) Depreciation (6,422) (4,452) Profit/ (Loss) before Taxation 4,643 (9,542) Taxation (1,456) - Net Profit / (Loss) for the period 3,187 (9,542) Earnings/ (Loss) Per Share (EPS) Rs. 0.04 Rs. (0.11)

The above results indicate that operations of the company have started to generate profit after overcoming initial teething problems after demerger/splitting.

The future of Proptech business of the Company holds incredible promises. We are hopeful that the Company will continue with the current momentum and deliver good results in the coming quarters.

Chief Executive

October 26, 2023

Directors' Review 1st Quarter September 30, 2023

1