LSI Industries : 2022 Annual Report

As always, I would like to start this letter by first thanking our employees for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. Their commitment is second to none, and the loyalty of our customers, agents, suppliers, and shareholders is reflected in our 2022 results.
Our fiscal year 2022 was a year of new benchmarks. We closed the year with $455 Million in revenues, a 44% improvement over 2021, and a 66% improvement in adjusted EBITDA at $35M or 7.7%. I am proud of how our teams performed during a year of challenges, with the lingering impact of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and inflation. These challenges, coupled with
the ongoing work of integrating JSI Store Fixtures, required disciplined execution from our ~1,400 employees. Yet, regardless of the obstacles, the LSI team found creative and innovative ways to provide the same or better level of service and quality products our customers have expected for nearly 50 years.
These results, in part, were made possible by the improvements implemented throughout our organization over the last two years, transforming LSI into acustomer-centricorganization centered around key vertical markets. These improvements were comprehensive, and the results reflect the underlying strength of our strategic plan, giving us the momentum to capitalize on the fastest growing verticals such as Grocery, Automotive, Convenience Stores, and Quick Serve Restaurants.
Standout Achievements
When considering the year now behind us, there are a few achievements that stand out:
Having now been with us for just over a year,JSI outpaced our expectations and showed both a strategic and cultural fit
We launched more than50 new or redesigned lighting products
As a trusted, longtime partner of the QSR market's largest brands, we continued to expand our foothold in the market withtens of millions of dollars in new contracts
One of the country's largest grocery retailers selected LSI for a multimillion-dollar contract, growing our position in this competitive industry
We expanded our offering of energy-efficient,eco-friendly technologies to include turnkey solar installations for refueling stations
We announced a $15 million share repurchase program in tandem with our third quarter results, in addition to declaring acash dividend for each of the four quarters
FISCAL YEAR
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
NET
ADJUSTED
SALES
NET INCOME
SCALE:$460.0MM
455.1
18.0
305.6
315.6
SCALE: $19.0MM
9.8
-7%
+3% +44%
+44%
4.1
2020
2021
2022
2020
2021
2022
JSI, SLANT ORCHARD | BAXTER
LSI INDUSTRIES • 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
Expanding our Share
Our diversified market verticals positioned us for a breakout fiscal 2022. Some of our key vertical markets include:
• Automotive
• Grocery & Pharmacy
• Parking Lots & Garages
• Refueling & C-Stores
• Quick Serve Restaurants
• Retail
• Sports Courts & Fields
• Warehousing
We have expanded our presence of lighting and display solutions in these markets by selectively identifying opportunities that match up well with our core competencies and have the right ingredients for sustainable growth.
The grocery industry was a prime example. Traditional grocers, facing challenges to their market share from new, more specialized, and boutique grocers, needed a way to differentiate themselves. The first way they did that was to improve their customer experience by improving and modernizing the look and feel of their stores, bringing new and fresh experiences to shoppers. We provided low-maintenance and energy-efficient lighting, indoors and out, paired with engaging graphics, signage, refrigerated and non-refrigerated displays, along with turnkey management of the projects.
Many of North America's largest and most recognizable companies trust LSI as a crucial partner for creating their brand and image strategy. Our lighting and graphics solutions, combined with JSI's custom display fixtures, create a triad of solutions unmatched in the industry, allowing us to penetrate deeper into each of our verticals. This solution set differentiates us from our competitors because we offer comprehensive products and solutions that help our customers market and merchandise their products. We believe that clients who previously relied on us for just one of these solutions will continue moving more of their business to us, recognizing the unique value we bring and making us a stronger, more resilient company.
FISCAL YEAR
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
ADJUSTED
ADJUSTED
EARNINGS PER SHARE
EBITDA
0.64
35.1
SCALE: $0.65
0.15
0.36
SCALE: $36.0MM
15.6
21.1
CARMAX HEADQUARTERS | RICHMOND, VIRGINIA
2020
2021
2022
2020
2021
2022
LSI INDUSTRIES • 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
New Products & Innovations
We launched more than 50 new and redesigned lighting and display solution products in fiscal 2022, outpacing the 40 we launched in 2021, and a lot goes into that number. Our teams of engineers and product managers have always been responsive to the needs of our customers and market forces.
Some of our most successful launches of the year included our Aureus round high bay, which filled a void in the booming warehouse and industrial sector and resulted in an immediate flurry of sales activity. Our contemporary Clarity family of luminaires was a success because of their available form factors and other options that lend themselves to a wide variety
of applications in healthcare, education, retail, and more. In addition, we continued our work in LSI Sports Lighting, a new brand segment that houses our ZONE family of sports luminaires, allowing us to capitalize on our outsized growth in sports venues of all kinds. In display solutions, we introduced five new refrigerated displays that increase the customer service area of each unit and offer the option of using next- generation, eco-friendly refrigerants.
ESG
We have made significant progress toward our ESG goals over the last year. The most direct means of impacting our environmental and sustainability objectives includes pursuing greater efficiency standards for our products, reducing energy loads and consumption in communities where they are used, and the use of ecofriendly components and gases. Additionally, with the continual assessment of our sourcing and manufacturing practices, we require our partners to commit to best practices and responsible processes.
Onward & Upward
As the story of LSI continues to evolve and we finish the chapter that was 2022, I am inspired by the work our employees do to make us a better, stronger, and smarter company built for the future. I am grateful to you, our investors, for believing in that work. The momentum we have built together is just the beginning; we are poised for another record-breaking year in 2023.
James A. Clark
President and Chief Executive Officer
LSI Industries
50+
NEW & REDESIGNED
LIGHTING & DISPLAY SOLUTION
PRODUCTS IN FISCAL 2022
TRI-STATE WARBIRD MUSEUM | BATAVIA, OHIO
LSI INDUSTRIES • 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
