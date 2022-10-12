LSI Industries : 2022 Annual Report

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As always, I would like to start this letter by first thanking our employees for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. Their commitment is second to none, and the loyalty of our customers, agents, suppliers, and shareholders is reflected in our 2022 results.

Our fiscal year 2022 was a year of new benchmarks. We closed the year with $455 Million in revenues, a 44% improvement over 2021, and a 66% improvement in adjusted EBITDA at $35M or 7.7%. I am proud of how our teams performed during a year of challenges, with the lingering impact of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and inflation. These challenges, coupled with

the ongoing work of integrating JSI Store Fixtures, required disciplined execution from our ~1,400 employees. Yet, regardless of the obstacles, the LSI team found creative and innovative ways to provide the same or better level of service and quality products our customers have expected for nearly 50 years.

These results, in part, were made possible by the improvements implemented throughout our organization over the last two years, transforming LSI into a customer-centricorganization centered around key vertical markets. These improvements were comprehensive, and the results reflect the underlying strength of our strategic plan, giving us the momentum to capitalize on the fastest growing verticals such as Grocery, Automotive, Convenience Stores, and Quick Serve Restaurants.

Standout Achievements

When considering the year now behind us, there are a few achievements that stand out: