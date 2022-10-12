LSI Industries : 2022 Proxy Statement

2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

September 14, 2022

Dear Shareholders:

We are pleased to invite you to attend our 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. This year's Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting of shareholders. We believe that hosting a virtual meeting provides expanded access and improved communication between our shareholders and the Company. Only shareholders of record on September 6, 2022 may attend and vote at the Meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically, and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LYTS2022. You will also be able to attend by telephone in "listen only" mode by calling 1-877-328-2502 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-5419 (International dial in). You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

The enclosed Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement provide detailed information about the items of business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting and voting procedures for the Meeting. The Proxy Statement also provides information about our Board candidates, the Board and the Board Committees.

We are sending a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials to you on or about September 14, 2022. The Notice contains instructions that explain how to access and review the proxy materials and our Annual Report on Form 10-K on the internet. The approximate mailing date of the Proxy Statement and the accompanying proxy card also is September 14, 2022.

A complete list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for examination by any shareholder for any purpose in connection with the Annual Meeting during normal business hours at our principal executive offices for a period of at least 10 days prior to the Annual Meeting.

Even if you own only a few shares, we want your shares to be represented at the meeting. We urge you to complete, sign, date and promptly return your proxy card in the enclosed envelope.

James A. Clark Wilfred T. O'Gara Chief Executive Officer Chairman of the Board

NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE

ANNUAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 1, 2022

The Notice of Meeting and Proxy Statement and the Company's Annual Report on

Form 10-K are available at investors.lsicorp.com/financials/annual-reports