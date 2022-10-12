LSI Industries : 2022 Proxy Statement

We are pleased to invite you to attend our 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. This year's Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting of shareholders. We believe that hosting a virtual meeting provides expanded access and improved communication between our shareholders and the Company. Only shareholders of record on September 6, 2022 may attend and vote at the Meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically, and submit your questions during the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LYTS2022. You will also be able to attend by telephone in "listen only" mode by calling 1-877-328-2502 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-5419 (International dial in). You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.
The enclosed Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement provide detailed information about the items of business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting and voting procedures for the Meeting. The Proxy Statement also provides information about our Board candidates, the Board and the Board Committees.
We are sending a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials to you on or about September 14, 2022. The Notice contains instructions that explain how to access and review the proxy materials and our Annual Report on Form 10-K on the internet. The approximate mailing date of the Proxy Statement and the accompanying proxy card also is September 14, 2022.
A complete list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for examination by any shareholder for any purpose in connection with the Annual Meeting during normal business hours at our principal executive offices for a period of at least 10 days prior to the Annual Meeting.
Even if you own only a few shares, we want your shares to be represented at the meeting. We urge you to complete, sign, date and promptly return your proxy card in the enclosed envelope.
James A. Clark
Wilfred T. O'Gara
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.
Time: 9:00 a.m., Eastern Standard Time
Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Place: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LYTS2022 or 1-877-328-2502 (U.S. toll free) / 1-412-317-5419 (International dial in) - listen only mode
Purpose:
Elect as members of the Board of Directors the seven nominees named in the Proxy Statement;
Ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2023;
Approve on an advisory basis the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;
Amend the Company's Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock by 10 million; and
Approve the Company's Amended and Restated 2019 Omnibus Award Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 2,350,000 and remove the Plan's fungible share counting feature.
Only shareholders of record on September 6, 2022 may vote at the meeting. The approximate mailing date of the Proxy Statement and proxy card is September 14, 2022.
Your vote is important. Please complete, sign, date, and promptly return your proxy card in the enclosed envelope.
/s/ Thomas A. Caneris
Thomas A. Caneris
Executive Vice President, Human Resources and General Counsel; Secretary
September 14, 2022
The Company makes available, free of charge on its website, all of its filings that are made electronically with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Forms 10-K,10-Q, and 8-K and any amendments thereto. To access these filings, go to the Company's website (www.lsicorp.com) and click on the "SEC Filings" tab in the left margin on the "Investors" page. Copies of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, including financial statements and schedules thereto, filed with the SEC are also available without charge to shareholders upon written request addressed to:
LSI Industries Inc.
Thomas A. Caneris
EVP Human Resources and General Counsel and Secretary
10000 Alliance Road
Cincinnati, Ohio 45242
