    LYTS   US50216C1080

LSI INDUSTRIES INC.

(LYTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-10-19 pm EDT
7.820 USD   -1.51%
LSI Industries Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call Date
BU
LSI Industries Revolutionizes Refueling & Convenience Store Canopy Lighting with REDiMount
BU
Lsi Industries : 2022 Annual Report
PU
LSI Industries Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call Date

10/19/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that it will release first quarter fiscal 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsicorp.com. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Call Dial-In:

1-877-407-4018

Conference ID:

13733404

 

 

Call Replay:

1-844-512-2921

Replay Passcode:

13733404

A replay of the conference call will be available between November 2, 2022 and November 16, 2022. To listen to a replay of the teleconference via webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsicorp.com.

About LSI Industries

Headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol LYTS. The Company manufactures non-residential lighting and display solutions. Non-residential lighting consists of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. Display solutions consist of graphics solutions, digital signage, and technically advanced food display equipment for strategic vertical markets. LSI’s team of internal specialists also provide comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The Company employs approximately 1,400 people at 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://investors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.


© Business Wire 2022
