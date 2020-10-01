LSI Industries : Announces New Executive Sales Leader

Cincinnati, OH, October 1, 2020 - LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor/outdoor lighting and graphics solutions, announced today that Pablo Leguina has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales. Mr. Leguina is responsible for the company's sales and commercial planning functions. He reports to Jim Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries.

'Pablo is a results-driven sales leader with a strong track record spanning more than 20 years,' said Jim Clark. 'He is execution-oriented and will be focused on accelerating new sales opportunities while increasing engagement within our partner community. Pablo will significantly contribute to our never-ending focus on the customer - enhancing their experiences with us, increasing efficiencies and delivering successful business outcomes that drive LSI to our 2025 sales goal of $500 million. We are excited to welcome him to the LSI team.'

Prior to joining LSI, Mr. Leguina was Executive Vice President of Sales and Chief Marketing Officer of Rea Magnet Wire. He has held executive sales leadership positions at Anixter, Superior Essex and Belden, Inc.

'I am thrilled to be part of such a performance-driven corporation,' Mr. Leguina said. 'LSI's executive management team, recent business improvement, large customer wins and overall momentum are truly impressive. With its clean balance sheet, superb liquidity and zero debt at the end of FY 2020, LSI is poised for growth. I joined at the perfect time.'

Mr. Leguina holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Applied Management from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana University.

About LSI Industries, Inc.

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The company's strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI's indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The company's products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,200 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.