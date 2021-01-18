LSI Industries Expands $100 Million Quick Service Restaurant Program

CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor and outdoor lighting and graphics solutions, said today that one of its long-standing quick service restaurant (QSR) customers has awarded the Company new business valued at up to $20 million through calendar year-end 2022. The award expands on a $100 million agreement that was announced last year. Along with designing and manufacturing the customer’s drive-thru digital menu boards, LSI also manages the installation and ongoing support. The new award is for LSI to provide interior digital signage at more than 6,000 of the customer’s locations throughout North America.



“We are pleased that one of the largest quick service restaurants in the world has once again chosen LSI to implement another highly complex, multi-site solution,” said Jim Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries. “The expansion of our $100 million contract exemplifies LSI’s ability to deliver innovative solutions that are recognized and valued by our customers. We appreciate the trust this customer has placed in LSI, as it reflects the level of confidence we strive to earn through demonstrated performance.”

LSI is using its internal team of specialists to facilitate the program across more than 6,000 restaurants. Program activity is well underway, and the project implementation schedule is expected to accelerate during LSI’s current fiscal year.

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI’s indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company’s products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,100 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

