LSI Industries Inc.

LSI INDUSTRIES INC.

(LYTS)
  Report
News 


LSI Industries Expands Mirada Family of Luminaires: Company Introduces Mirada Small Area Light and Wall Sconce

01/07/2021 | 10:55am EST
Cincinnati, OH, January 7, 2021 - LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) said today that it has expanded its Mirada product line with the addition of two new luminaires, the Mirada Small Area Light and the Mirada Small Wall Sconce. These high-performance, energy-efficient products are ideal for pedestrian scale outdoor applications such as parking lots and walkways.

'Our new Mirada Small Area Light and Wall Sconce are feature-rich and designed to provide exceptional performance,' said Mike Prachar, Chief Marketing Officer of LSI Industries. 'In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, both products will help our valued customers enhance their surroundings, increase safety, reduce energy costs and comply with environmental regulations.'

The Mirada Small Area Light features low profile housing, best-in-class efficacy and industry-leading photometry through the company's molded silicone optical system - which can be rotated 90 degrees to direct precise illumination exactly where it is needed. The company's silicone optics do not age or discolor with UV and temperature exposure, and they are significantly more impact resistant as compared to thermoplastics and glass. The Mirada Small delivers outputs ranging from 6,000 to 24,000 lumens at up to 155 lumens per watt, and is available with two shield options that control glare and reduce spill light.

LSI's new Mirada Small Wall Sconce is a modern, architecturally attractive luminaire that features sleek, clean housing with no visible cooling fins. The fixture's housing extends a mere 8.5 inches from the wall and can cover a standard junction box without needing a cover plate. With its large lens, recessed LEDs and outputs ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 lumens, this fixture delivers evenly spread, low glare illumination across five standard color temperatures. The Mirada Small Wall Sconce is ideal for lower mounting height applications and is available with a battery backup option.

Both the Mirada Small Area Light and Wall Sconce are light-weight, easy to install and can be configured with LSI's Bluetooth wireless control systems. In addition, each of these luminaires meet DLC, Dark Sky and Buy American Act requirements, and can comply with California's Title 24 energy conservation requirements. Both products aesthetically match other members of the Mirada product line, including the Mirada Medium, Mirada Large, Mirada Bollard and Mirada Post Top. Additional information about these fixtures, including product specifications and data sheets, is available in the products section of the company's website at www.lsicorp.com.

About LSI Industries, Inc.

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company's strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI's indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company's products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,100 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

Disclaimer

LSI Industries Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:53:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
