    LYTS   US50216C1080

LSI INDUSTRIES INC.

(LYTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
8.150 USD   +5.09%
LSI Industries : - Investor Presentation

09/09/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
NASDAQ: LYTS

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

SEPTEMBER 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains "forward-lookingstatements"-that is, statements related to future events within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance, financial condition and results of operations, often contain words such as "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "see," "should" and similar expressions and the negative versions of those words and may be identified by the context in which they are used. Such statements, whether expressed or implied, are based upon current expectations of LSI and speak only as of the date made. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include statements that address activities, events or developments that LSI expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as earnings estimates (including projections and guidance) and other predictions of financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on LSI's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LSI's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of competitive products and services; product and pricing demands, and market acceptance risks; LSI's reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers; LSI's stock price volatility; potential costs associated with litigation, other proceedings and regulatory compliance; LSI's ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet customers' needs; information technology security threats and computer crime; reliance on key customers; financial difficulties experienced by customers; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; the adequacy of reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts; failure of an acquisition or acquired company to achieve its plans or objectives generally; unexpected difficulties in integrating acquired businesses; the ability to retain key employees, including key employees of acquired businesses; unfavorable economic and market conditions; the results of asset impairment assessments; risks related to disruptions or reductions in business operations or prospects due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus disease COVID-19; and the other risk factors LSI describes from time to time in SEC filings. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. LSI does not guarantee any forward-looking statement, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. LSI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or otherwise. Additional descriptions of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our annual reports on Form 10- K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the SEC and are incorporated herein by reference. Our public communications and other reports may contain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.

©2022 LSI INDUSTRIES

2

COMPANY OVERVIEW

  • Leading vertically integrated commercial indoor/outdoor lighting and display solutions company - strong foundation with entrenched position in growing vertical markets
  • Commenced successful business transformation in 2018 under new leadership, led by CEO Jim Clark and highly regarded industry executives
  • Transformation led to sale of non-core assets, significant reduction in net leverage, introduction of robust return of capital program and significant organic / inorganic growth in higher margin adjacent markets
  • Multi-yearfocus on migration to higher-value solutions culminated in record FY22 results, highlighted by sustained revenue growth, margin expansion, EBITDA and free cash flow conversion
  • Dual-trackorganic / inorganic growth strategy to support stair-step increase in operating performance and profitability
  • Robust return of capital program, including quarterly cash dividend and share repurchase authorization

Serving Our

Marketplace from

11 Manufacturing Locations

Total

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

FYE Net

Operating

EBITDA

Revenue

Income

EBITDA

Margin

Leverage

+44%

+93%

+66%

+100

2.2x

y/y

y/y

y/y

bps

Multi-Year Business Transformation Positioned LSI to Expand within New, Higher-Margin Growth Markets

(1) Results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the prior twelve-month period

©2022 LSI INDUSTRIES

3

VERTICAL MARKET FOCUS

Vertical Markets

Automotive Refueling & C-Store QSR Retail & Grocery Parking Sports Complex Warehouse

Market Driven

Portfolio

Lighting Solutions

Display Solutions

Services

Indoor

Outdoor

Controls

Printed Graphics

Creative Services

Structural Graphics

Site Surveys

High Bay

Area

Sensors

Facades and Cladding

Permitting

Troffer

Canopy

Photocontrols

Digital Signage

Construction / Installation

Linear

Garage

Dimmers

Menu Board Systems

Rebrands / Change-Outs

Downlights

Wall Mount

Motion Detection

Display Fixtures

Content Management

Decorative

Flood

Bluetooth Systems

Refrigerated Displays

Post-Implementation

Retrofit Kits

Bollards

Wireless IoT Systems

Custom Display Elements

©2022 LSI INDUSTRIES

4

UNIQUELY POSITIONED IN TARGET MARKETS

  • Conglomerates
  • Standard / High Volume
  • "Telephone Book" Portfolio
  • Convert Focused Specialist to Standard Volume
  • Little Unique Differentiation
  • Pricing is Main Decision Factor
  • Built on Scale / Low-Cost Provider
  • Vertical / Application Solutions Driven
  • End-UserDriven Specifications
  • Competency with Modification and Customization
  • Strong Engineering / Relationship with Channel and End-User
  • Our Solutions Enhance our Customers Value Proposition
  • Financially More Attractive
  • Model Built on Focus
  • Highest Value Provider

©2022 LSI INDUSTRIES

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

LSI Industries Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
