    LYTS   US50216C1080

LSI INDUSTRIES INC.

(LYTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
15.20 USD   +1.06%
Lsi Industries : - Strategic Update Presentation
PU
05:05pLsi Industries Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pLSI Industries Introduces Strategic Plan Update, Five-Year Financial Targets
BU
LSI Industries : - Strategic Update Presentation

03/08/2023 | 05:42pm EST
NASDAQ: LYTS

FAST FORWARD

STRATEGIC UPDATE

MARCH 2023

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains "forward-lookingstatements"-that is, statements related to future events within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance, financial condition and results of operations, often contain words such as "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "see," "should" and similar expressions and the negative versions of those words, and may be identified by the context in which they are used.

Such statements, whether expressed or implied, are based upon current expectations of LSI and speak only as of the date made. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include statements that address activities, events or developments that LSI expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as earnings estimates (including projections and guidance) and other predictions of financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on LSI's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LSI's control.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of competitive products and services; product and pricing demands, and market acceptance risks; LSI's reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers; substantial changes to the refueling and convenience store and grocery markets; LSI's stock price volatility; potential costs associated with litigation, other proceedings and regulatory compliance; LSI's ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet customers' needs; LSI's ability to adequately protect intellectual property; information technology security threats and computer crime; reliance on customers and partner relationships; financial difficulties experienced by customers; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; the adequacy of reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts; the failure of investments, acquisitions or acquired companies to achieve their plans or objectives generally; unexpected difficulties in integrating acquired businesses; the inability to effectively execute our business strategies; the ability to retain key employees, including key employees of acquired businesses; labor shortages or an increase in labor costs; changes in shift in product mix; unfavorable economic, political, and market conditions, including interest rate fluctuations; changes in U.S. trade policy; the results of asset impairment assessments; risks related to disruptions or reductions in business operations or prospects due to international conflicts and wars, pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the coronavirus disease COVID-19; price increases of materials; significant shortages of materials; shortages in transportation; increases in fuel prices; sudden or unexpected changes in customer creditworthiness; not recognizing all revenue or not receiving all customer payments; write-offs or impairment of capitalized costs or intangible assets in the future or restructuring costs; anti-takeover provisions in LSI's organizational documents and in Ohio law; and the other risk factors LSI describes from time to time in SEC filings. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business.

You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. LSI does not guarantee any forward-looking statement, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. LSI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or otherwise. Additional descriptions of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the SEC and are incorporated herein by reference. Our public communications and other reports may contain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.

©2023 LSI INDUSTRIES

2

MEASURING OUR PROGRESS [FY20-FY23]

In 2020, LSI launched The Path Forward, a value-creation framework designed to accelerate revenue growth, margin realization, and

profitability

Five-Year Financial Targets, as Introduced in Fiscal Year 2020

*LSI Fiscal Year (FY) July 1st, Through June 30th

©2023 LSI INDUSTRIES

3

MEASURING OUR PROGRESS [FY20-FY23]

Vertical Markets

Automotive PetroleumQSR Retail & Grocery Parking Sports Complex Warehouse

Market Driven

Portfolio

Lighting Solutions

Display Solutions

Services

Indoor

Outdoor

Controls

§

Printed Graphics

§

Creative Services

§

High Bay

§

Area

§

Sensors

§

Structural Graphics

§

Site Surveys

§

Facades and Cladding

§

Permitting

§

Downlights

§

Canopy

§

Photocontrols

§

Digital Signage

§

Construction / Installation

§

Linear

§

Garage

§

Dimmers

§

Menu Board Systems

§

Rebrands / Change-Outs

§

Troffer

§

Wall Mount

§

Motion Detection

§

Display Fixtures

§

Content Management

§

Retrofit Kits

§

Flood

§

Bluetooth Systems

§

Refrigerated Displays

§

Post-Implementation

§

Decorative

§

Bollards

§

Wireless IoT Systems

§

Custom Display Elements

©2023 LSI INDUSTRIES

4

MEASURING OUR PROGRESS [FY20-FY23]

Established a High "Say-Do", Delivered Continuous Improvement on Strategic Plan

The Path Forward delivered on its initial targets ahead of plan, driven by organizational improvements across operations, manufacturing and sales/marketing

  • Implemented vertical market strategy; increased focus on key, high-value sectors with defensible position
  • Strengthened lighting and display solutions portfolio, with a focus on in-demand products and services
  • Invested heavily in new product development, introduced a record number of new products
  • Expanded market share in key target verticals, while de-emphasizinglower-margin opportunities
  • Established a leading market position within grocery vertical through the acquisition of JSI in 2021
  • Strengthened relationships across sales channels, improving collaboration across dealers and customers
  • Redesigned supply chain to capitalize on US manufacturing base, exploiting short-lead time opportunities
  • High-gradedleadership team; exceeded sales, margin and profitability targets

We Built a Better Business - Now We Will Build a Bigger Business

©2023 LSI INDUSTRIES

5

Disclaimer

LSI Industries Inc. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 22:41:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
