    LYTS   US50216C1080

LSI INDUSTRIES INC.

(LYTS)
  Report
05/16/2023 04:00:00 pm EDT
12.31 USD   -0.49%
04:34pLSI Industries to Attend the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
BU
05/05LSI INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05LSI INDUSTRIES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
LSI Industries to Attend the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

05/16/2023 | 04:34pm EDT
LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer James Clark and Chief Financial Officer James Galeese will attend the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis on May 31, 2023.

In conjunction with the event, LSI executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI Industries (Nasdaq: LYTS) specializes in the creation of advanced lighting, graphics, and display solutions. The company’s American-made products, which include lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated and custom displays, aim to help businesses stand out in a competitive market. With a workforce of nearly 1,600 employees and 11 facilities throughout North America, LSI is dedicated to providing top-quality solutions to its clients. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://investors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 492 M - -
Net income 2023 22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 340 M 340 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 380
Free-Float 83,2%
Managers and Directors
James A. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Galeese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wilfred T. O'Gara Chairman
Crawford C. Lipsey Chief Operating Officer
Robert Patterson Beech Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.0.57%340
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-4.05%5 005
SIGNIFY N.V.-15.07%3 629
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD30.23%2 144
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION77.55%138
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.-18.68%49
