LSI Industries to Attend the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

LSI INDUSTRIES INC.

(LYTS)
03/04/2021 | 02:15pm EST
CINCINNATI, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor/outdoor lighting and graphics solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team will attend the 33rd Annual Roth Conference which will be held March 15-17, 2021.

In conjunction with the event, LSI executives will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Roth Capital salesperson.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries is a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities for it to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. LSI’s indoor and outdoor products and services, including its digital and print graphics capabilities, are valued by architects, engineers, distributors and contractors for their quality, reliability and innovation. The Company’s products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings. LSI has approximately 1,100 employees at seven manufacturing plants in the United States, including its corporate headquarters. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.lsi-industries.com/fls as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. 

INVESTOR CONTACT

Noel Ryan, IRC
720.778.2415
LYTS@vallumadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Mike Wallner
Senior Manager, Communications
513.372.3417
mike.wallner@lsi-industries.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
